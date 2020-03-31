Automotive Thermal Management Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are Gentherm, MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- The global automotive thermal management market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR, in terms of revenue generation, during the forecast period. The increase in automotive production globally is driving the growth of the market.



The global automotive thermal management market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.98%, during the forecast period, 2020-2026.



Based on the vehicle types, the automotive thermal management market has been bifurcated into the passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment is expected to dominate the global automotive thermal management market due to the high demand for and increasing production of cars. Customers are more inclined toward air conditioning and improved engine performance, which in turn, is expected to drive the demand for automotive thermal management systems.



Based on technology, the market has been divided into reduced HVAC system loading, active transmission warm-up, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), and other technologies. Increasing demand for reduced HVAC system loading is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.



Segment by Key players:

- Gentherm

- MAHLE GmbH

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- Valeo

- BorgWarner

- Dana

- Calsonic Kansei

- Eberspächer

- Continental



Segment by Type:

- Passenger Vehicles

- Commercial Vehicles



Segment by Application:

- Front & Rear A/C

- Engine

- Transmission

- Seat

- Steering

- Battery

- Motor

- Power Electronics

- Waste Heat Recovery



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Automotive Thermal Management Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Automotive Thermal Management Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Automotive Thermal Management Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Automotive Thermal Management Market Forecast

4.5.1. Automotive Thermal Management Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Automotive Thermal Management Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Automotive Thermal Management Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Automotive Thermal Management Market Analysis And Forecast By Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Type

5.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Type

5.3. Automotive Thermal Management Market Size And Volume Forecast By Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube And Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment By Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis By Type



6. Global Automotive Thermal Management Market Analysis And Forecast By Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

6.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Application

6.3. Automotive Thermal Management Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Automotive Thermal Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Automotive Thermal Management Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Automotive Thermal Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Automotive Thermal Management Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Automotive Thermal Management Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



