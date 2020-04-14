Automotive Torque Converter Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 - EXEDY, Yutaka Giken, Kapec, ZF, Valeo

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Automatic transmission vehicles have a torque converter which is a kind of final drive mechanism with fluid coupling, which permits the engine to turn to some degree independent of the vehicle's transmission. Presuming a very slow engine rotation, such as when the car is lazing at a traffic light, the aggregate torque delivered through the automotive torque converter is very negligible, so that keeps the car still just by applying a light pressure on the brake pedal. In a torque converter, the pump is typically connected with the engine flywheel. The input shaft of the transmission is connected with the turbine. While the vehicle is in gear, as the engine's rotation increases, the torque is transmitted from the engine to the propeller shaft or input shaft by the movement of the fluid, thus driving the vehicle. So, the mechanism of the fluid coupling strongly resembles that of a mechanical clutch of a manual transmission vehicle.



An automotive torque converter is a kind of hydraulic transmission which upsurges the torque of the vehicle by reducing its speed. It delivers a continuous deviation of ratio from high to low. The basic ability of a torque converter is to increase torque when there is a significant difference between output and input engine rotational speed; thus, it provides the same functionality of a lessening gear. An automotive transmission vehicle has no clutch that disconnects the transmission from the engine.



This report studies the Automotive Torque Converter market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- EXEDY

- Yutaka Giken

- Kapec

- ZF

- Valeo

- Schaeffler

- Aerospace Power

- Punch Powertrain

- Allison Transmission

- Precision of New Hampton

- Hongyu



Segment by Type:

- Single-stage Torque Converter

- Multistage Torque Converter



Segment by Application:

- Automatic Transmission (AT)

- Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

- Other Transmission



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Automotive Torque Converter Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Automotive Torque Converter Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Automotive Torque Converter Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Forecast

4.5.1. Automotive Torque Converter Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Automotive Torque Converter Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Automotive Torque Converter Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Automotive Torque Converter Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Automotive Torque Converter Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Automotive Torque Converter Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Automotive Torque Converter Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Automotive Torque Converter Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



