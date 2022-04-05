Automotive Traction Motor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 33.7%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2022 -- The global Automotive Traction Motor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% from USD 4.1 billion in 2021 to USD 17.3 billion by 2026. High demand of electric passenger and commercial vehilces as well as improving high performance of motors will be driving the growth of automotive traction motor market.



Traction motors are used in electrically powered rail and road vehicles to convert electrical energy to mechanical energy so that the vehicle is propelled to overcome aerodynamic drag, rolling resistance drag, and kinetic resistance. These motors usually require frequent start/stop, high rate of acceleration/deceleration, high-torque low-speed hill-climbing, low-torque high-speed cruising, and a very wide speed range of operation. They are extremely energy efficient and have advanced designs. The compact structure of traction motors enables the drive system to be optimized to the available spaces in the vehicle.



With future growth being forecast for PHEVs and BEVs, major Tier I companies have directed their R&D toward traction motors. For instance, Siemenss traction asynchronous motors use copper in the rotor design, which lowers losses due to the metals superior conductivity. These lower losses translate into higher energy efficiency and an increased power-to-weight ratio. Nidecs new traction motor system is used in compact cars as well as SUVs and is compatible with AWD vehicles due to an optional clutch mechanism that can be disengaged when only two of the wheels need to be powered.



The automotive traction motor market is dominated by established players such as BorgWarner Inc. (US), Schaeffler Group (Germany), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany).



Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast



Countries such as Germany, France, Spain, the UK, and Italy are considered under Europe for market analysis. The prominent presence of OEMs such as VDL Groep (Netherlands) and AB Volvo (Sweden) offers opportunities for the growth of the automotive traction motor market in the region. The intense focus of the government on imposing stringent environmental regulations encourages market players to develop advanced vehicles and set up facilities wherein various critical vehicle parts are tested, which will further propel the growth of the market for high-power-output traction motors. For example, in July 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, to expand its expertise in E-Mobility research, inaugurated a new building for R&D, administration, and sales at its divisional headquarters in Schweinfurt, Germany. The new R&D center has 16 Test Benches and facilities wherein electric and hybrid drives and their components are tested. Similarly, in November 2020, Mahle Group commissioned a test bench for electric drives in Stuttgart, Germany, with an investment of around USD 3.5 million. This equipment is used to develop and test e-axles and e-drive units for a wide range of electric and hybrid vehicles. The test facility includes an e-axle unit that consists of two oppositely mounted load machines equipped with permanent magnet synchronous electric motors.



Italy is expected to be the fastest-growing market for automotive traction motors in Europe. Initiatives undertaken by the Italian government to promote electric vehicles are expected to accelerate the demand for automotive traction motors in the country. According to the EV outlook 2020, an annual publication that identifies and discusses recent developments in electric mobility across the world, Italy has plans to release/sell 6 million electrically powered vehicles by 2030; among these 4 million would be battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which are expected to be introduced by 2030.



Recent Developments:



1. In Januray 2021, BYD Co. Ltd. launched its DM-i super hybrid technology for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Vehicles using DM-i are driven by a high-power electric motor wrapped by flat wire. The PHEVs using DM-i technology are less dependent on IC engines for power, hence increasing fuel efficiency.



2. In Februray 2021, Schaeffler Group announced that, starting from 2024, it will design and manufacture a hybrid EV drive unit comprising two electric motors and transmission with integrated power electronics. A system power rating of 120 kW will offer high-performance with low fuel consumption. This is in line with the recent order for dedicated hybrid drives.



3. In August 2020, BorgWarner Inc. announced that it is building a power-packed Integrated Drive Module (iDM) for Ford. The iDM comes complete with a BorgWarner thermal-management system and gearbox integrated with motor and power electronics. The iDM enables handling of high torque of up to 4,278 Nm and high input speeds up to 13,800 rpm.



4. In November 2020, ZF Friedrichshafen AG introduced a new concept of "EV Plus" Plug-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) that will help in the permanent reduction of CO2 emissions in PHEVs. This would be achieved by plug-in hybrid drive, a mixture of internal combustion engine and electric motor. The vehicle drive would be efficient enough to run a PHEV for 100 kilometers in a single charge using efficient motor and regenerative braking. This would reduce the dependence on IC engines in vehicles, thus reducing carbon emissions.



5. In March 2019, Nidec Corporation presented a prototype of a traction motor designed to be fitted inside the wheel hubs. The in-wheel motors are incorporated directly into the wheels of the automobile. Benefits of this set-up include higher efficiency because of driving the wheels directly and bypassing the need for conventional power transmission mechanisms. A single in-wheel motor can achieve a power output of over 100 kW motor and is compatible with all the common car layouts, i.e., Rear-WD (wheel drive), Front-WD, and 4-WD.



6. In August 2018, Robert Bosch GmbH announced the development of a new electric powertrain for urban vans/trucks named Bosch's eCityTruck powertrain in two versions, with or without a transmission system. The powertrain integrates the electric motor, the electronics, and the transmission in a single housing, thus reducing the complexity of the electric drive and making the powertrain less expensive and more compact and efficient. The modular axle drive is also suitable for light commercial vehicles.