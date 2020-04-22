Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- The automotive transceivers market has experienced tremendous impulsion to meet this demand of improved communication capabilities for supporting multiple protocols. The chassis and safety segment, in particular, has become a critical application area for the automotive transceivers industry with the advent of technologies like electric power steering (EPS) as well as autonomous features.



Traditionally, most of the power steering systems in vehicles are hydraulic systems, but the electric power steering systems are gaining enormous momentum due to the increased efficiency and performance they offer. Elimination of the different physical components of a hydraulic system makes EPS a smaller and lighter alternative, depending mostly on communication between electronic control units and sensors. The growing adoption of EPS in cars and commercial vehicles will propel the automotive transceivers market revenue. A key benefit of the EPS system is that it powers the EPS motor only when it is required, making it notably more efficient.



Rising trend of integrating ethernet with the help of in-vehicle networking technology has been influencing the business outlook. The interconnected sub-systems and the in-vehicle networks are complex and require structured, efficient and safe communication while also creating a fresh need for advanced components.



This leads to the rising deployment of ethernet protocols by the automakers owing to several benefits attached like in-car internet access, EV charging features and support of several applications. Having these technologies incorporated reduces the architectural complexities of the vehicle electronics as well as supports the ECU operations which will further fuel automotive transceivers market forecast.



Automotive transceivers market share from the body electronics applications is anticipated to record nearly 30% of revenue share by 2024. Increased availability of luxury & comfort features in the freshly developed commercial and passenger vehicles via OEMs worldwide have been encouraging a high rate of adoption of the improved body electronics systems.



Worldwide, the mounting concerns regarding environmental pollution has put the focus on electric vehicles, which are the prime target market for the latest ADAS and EPS products. The International Energy Agency has projected that by 2030, almost 125 million electric vehicles would have hit the roads globally, indicating lucrative prospects for the automotive transceivers market over the next few years. Anticipated to reach a global valuation of more than USD 7 billion by 2024, the automotive transceivers market is characterized by the presence of small and large players, including Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Inc. and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.



