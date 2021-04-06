Automotive Transceivers Market Is Estimated to Rise in the Near Future 2016 - 2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- In the past 30 years, the automotive industry has changed dramatically. The former, purely mechanical systems have been replaced by a combination of mechanical and electronic devices. Increasing safety systems, not only passive safety e.g. seat belts, but mainly by electronic such as air bags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ECS), blind spot detection (BSD), adaptive cruise control (ACC) and lane change assist (LCA) among others. Among the increasing number of electronics in cars, data communication networks are penetrating into cars as well. Transceivers are used to receive and send both digital signals between various electronic devices to communicate with the main electronic control unit (ECU) of the car. Controlled area network (CAN) was the first developed communication network to be deployed in a car.



Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-transceivers-market.html



The use of radar technologies in automotive applications has been growing steadily over the last ten years. Hence many of microwave components suppliers of adaptive cruise control parts have led to learn how to address the automotive market from the design process through to production line operation. The principle of radar is to use echo and Doppler shift to measure distance and relative speed. If a microwave signal is transmitted from a transmitter as short burst, it moves away at the speed of light until it hits a target and it then reflected back to the receiver (sited next to the transmitter. With the increasing usage of electronic devices in a car, the demand for communication between these electronic devices is also increasing. Thus the above reason in turn is helping the market for automotive transceivers to grow during the forecasted period from 2016 – 2024.



There are basically three types of network architecture deployed in a car communication system, they are controller area network (CAN), local interconnect network (LIN) and FlexRay protocol-based bus system. With the increase of data exchange between electronic control units (ECUs) in modern cars, network architecture in-vehicle grows even strong. Different operating requirement by multiple network designs are now common, with local interconnect network (LIN) bus networks handling low speed up to 20kbit/s data exchange and 1Mbits/s of medium CAN bus networks handling is possible now. The FlexRay bus architecture system is now being adopted by car manufacturers communicating in-vehicle applications requiring failsafe, very fast data rates and even real-time transmission.



For More Details, Request A Sample Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=15527



The major drivers of automotive transceivers market are growing numbers of electronic devices in a car to add passenger safety features and driver assistance systems. Even connected cars concept and other electronic devices present in the car that need to coordinate with the electronic control unit (ECU) is helping the growth of automotive transceivers market during the forecasted period.



However availability of more better and advanced technologies such as microarray and high throughput whole genome sequencing is acting as the major restraints of the in-situ hybridization market globally.



The automotive transceivers market can be distinguished by network architecture and application. In the network architecture outlook, there are generally categorized as; controller area network (CAN), local interconnect network (LIN) and FlexRay protocol-based bus system. Controller area network (CAN) is estimated to be the largest network architecture segment in the automotive transceivers market. In the application outlook it could be categorized as body control, safety systems, powertrain, driver information and others segment.



The global automotive transceivers market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe led the automotive transceivers market followed by Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the World.



The major players in this industry are Infineon technologies (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands.), Texas Instruments Inc.(U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Cypress Semiconductors (U.S.) and Broadcom Corporation (U.S.) among others.



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers' or customers' journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.



Get More PR by TMR:



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-demand-for-thermal-cameras-to-detect-fever-during-covid-19-pandemic-expanding-growth-vistas-in-infrared-sensors-market—tmr-301260676.html