Automotive V2X Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2023 – Robert Bosch GMBH, Autotalks Ltd., Delphi Technologies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- The cellular segment is projected to be the fastest growing automotive V2X market, by connectivity

The advancements in 5G technology would enable the applications of 5G-V2X which is expected to offer better performance in terms of cybersecurity and handling a large number of messages in congested traffic environments. Another factor that would drive the cellular segment is the cost associated with hardware components. The DSRC segment, to perform V2P communication, requires additional hardware components, which makes it expensive compared to C-V2X. In January 2019, Audi, Ducati, and Ford demonstrated C-V2X technologies. Such developments would accelerate the commercial deployment of C-V2X technology.



The major players in the automotive V2X market include Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Autotalks Ltd. (Israel), and Delphi Technologies (UK).



The V2V segment is expected to have the largest market share of the automotive V2X market, by communication

The V2V communication segment is expected to have the largest share of the automotive V2X market. V2V improves vehicle safety through features such as forward collision warning (FCW) and lane changing warning (LCW). The growing safety concerns among the public and government dues to increasing traffic accidents is an important driving factor for the growth of the automotive V2V market. The vehicle models equipped with V2V technology are Cadillac CTS and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, among others.



Europe is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Europe is expected to have the largest automotive V2X market during the forecast period. The improved infrastructure facility in Europe allows easy deployment of V2X. The presence of top players in the Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and Delphi Technologies, along with large scale adoption of V2X-equipped vehicles, is expected to have a significant effect on the European automotive V2X market. Moreover, in European countries such as France and Germany, the likes of 5GAA, BMW Group, Ford, and Groupe PSA have teamed up with Qualcomm and Savari to showcase C-V2X communications.



Automotive V2X market, by offering

- Hardware

- Software



Automotive V2X market, by communication

- Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

- Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

- Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

- Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

- Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

- Vehicle-to Device (V2D)



Automotive V2X market, by propulsion

- ICE

- EV



The rapidly expanding automotive sector across the world is expected to drive the automotive V2X market during the forecast period. Vehicles operating with some degree of automation that are running alongside each other are likely to lead to accidents if the vehicles are not able to detect a human-driven vehicle crossing it. Thus, the rising demand for semi-autonomous vehicles that are equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the increasing efforts by OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to develop autonomous vehicles at the earliest is anticipated to further propel the automotive V2X market in the near future.



Increasing number of road accidents is fueling the need for increased public safety and rising government support for improving traffic management is expected to further boost the automotive V2X market in the next few years. V2X technology also aids in avoiding traffic congestion and thus, helps reduce excessive fuel consumption and vehicular emissions. Technological advancements in the field of automotive electronics such as cloud technology are being used for vehicle platooning. This is likely to fuel the automotive V2X market during the forecast period.



The hardware and software services associated with automotive V2X technology are considerably expensive and thus, key manufacturers are facing an issue of cost reduction while implementing vehicle-to-vehicle connectivity. This is anticipated to restrain the automotive V2X market to some extent during the forecast period.



The global Automotive V2X Market can be segmented based on communication type, offering type, vehicle, electric vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of communication type, the automotive V2X market can be segmented into V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle), V2I (vehicle-to-infrastructure), V2P (vehicle-to-pedestrian), V2C (vehicle-to-cloud), V2D (vehicle-to-device), V2G (vehicle-to-grid), and V2M (vehicle-to-motorist). V2V, V2I, and V2P segments are anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to the increasing awareness about public safety and security among governments of various nations across the world.



Based on the offering type, the automotive V2X market can be segregated into hardware and software. The software segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive V2X market can be classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment is estimated to expand at a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising public preference for passenger vehicles in recent years.



Based on electric vehicles, the automotive V2X market can be classified into battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in electric vehicle (PEV), and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). The battery electric vehicle segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the comparatively high cost of hybrid electric vehicles and the increasing consumer preference towards the use of BEVs, which are fully electric vehicles over other types of electric vehicles such as PEV and HEV.



In terms of sales channel, automotive V2X market is categorized as: original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. There are global key players in the production of the V2X system. Most of the consumer prefer local producer in order to replace the V2X system, which reduce replacement cost. The OEM segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period.



While there are numerous benefits for V2X communication systems, the main challenges for growth are the need for a robust legal framework and to build a secure system that ensures privacy, authenticity, and security. Other report findings show that increasing environmental concerns and the expanding electric vehicles market will provide growth opportunities for V2H, V2G, and V2I communications. With the move towards connected cars and autonomous driving, concerns will heighten on data security, anonymity, and privacy. Synchronized real-time data will be a key factor in accelerating the growth for the automotive V2X market.



