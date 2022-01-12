Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Automotive V2X Market Insights, to 2026? with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in a presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automotive V2X Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Continental AG (Germany), Qualcomm Inc. (United States), Daimler AG (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Audi AG (Germany), Intel Corporation (United States), NXP Semiconductors N.V.(Netherland), Tomtom N.V.(Netherland), International Business M

Scope of the Report of Automotive V2X:

Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X)is a wireless technology aimed at enabling data exchanges between a vehicle and its surroundings. V2X technology is based on 5.9 GHz dedicated short-range communications, a Wi-Fi derivative specifically defined for fast-moving objects and enabling the establishment of a reliable radio link, even in non-line-of-sight conditions. V2X communication frameworks improve driver attention to upcoming possible threats and drastically improve collision avoidance, bringing about intensely diminished fatalities and injury seriousness. Furthermore, V2X technology will upgrade traffic efficiency by giving warnings to upcoming congestions, proposing elective routes, and guaranteeing eco-accommodating driving, diminishing CO2 discharges through versatile voyage control and smarter transportation management.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (DSRC, Cellular Connectivity), Application (Passenger, Commercial), (), Propulsion (ICE, EV), Communication (Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-To-Home (V2H), Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-To-Network (V2N))

Market Trend:

Advancements in 5G Technology

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Fully Autonomous Driving and Safe Vehicles

Rising Concerns Over Environmental Pollution Caused By Vehicles



Challenges:

Threat of Cyberattacks

Opportunities:

Increase in Support From Government for V2X Technology

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand, etc.

