Automotive V2X Market to Register an Appreciable Growth Rate Through 2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- The main aim of this report is to present various updates and data pertaining to the Automotive V2X Market and also to list out the growth opportunities prevalent for the market expansion. A detailed market synopsis as well as an in-depth market definitions and overview of the market have been provided in the report.



The Global Automotive V2X market is accounted for $341.22 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $8060.79 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 42.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing demand for fully autonomous driving and safe vehicles, advancements in 5G technology, increased EV sales, government regulations to curb emissions, and need to reduce traffic congestion. However, latency/reliability challenges are restraining the market growth.



Automotive vehicle to everything (V2X) is a technology that helps increase road safety by means of advanced technological improvements in automotive electronics. V2X is based on the concept of intelligent transport system (ITS) and helps in efficient traffic management. This technology enables a vehicle to communicate with the neighbouring vehicles, any obstacles such as pedestrian, infrastructure, and even with a vehicle out of sight or any other elements in a traffic-congested area.



By propulsion, internal combustion engine (ICE) segment is projected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to the fact that V2X directly helps in improving fuel economy, which further helps reduce pollution. The pollution caused by transportation is a major issue faced across the globe. The optimization of traffic by application of the V2X would enable the reduction of fuel consumption. The number of ICE vehicles equipped with V2X is high, and more vehicles are expected to be launched during the forecast period. This would also drive the ICE V2X market.



On the basis of geography, the North American region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the high sales of vehicles equipped with V2X, such as Cadillac CTS and Mercedes-Benz E-Class in the region, and technological advance countries such as U.S. and Canada which enables ease of technological adoption. The road safety organizations in the region have engaged in various activities to accelerate the innovation on automotive V2X landscape to improve transportation and road safety.



Some of the key players in automotive V2X market include Delphi Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Continental AG, Nokia, Robert Bosch GmbH, Autotalks LTD., BMW AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, Stmicroelectronics, Harman International, Hyundai Motor Company, Cohda Wireless, Savari, Inc., Daimler AG, Audi AG, Huawei Technologies Co., LTD., and Tata Motors.



Communications Covered:

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-to Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-to-Motorist (V2M)

Vehicle-to-Network (V2N)

Vehicle-to-Home (V2H)



Offerings Covered:

Software

Hardware

Services



Connectivities Covered:

Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC)

Cellular-V2X (C-V2X)

Other Connectivities

Propulsions Covered:

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)



Vehicle Types Covered:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Sales Channels Covered:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



Technologies Covered:

Line of Sight

Automated Driver Assistance

Fleet & Asset Management

Parking Management System

Intelligent Traffic System (ITS)

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Passenger Information System

Non-Line of Sight

Backing

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics

Analytical Continuation

Commuter Data System

Auto Car Service



Road Safety Service

Unit Types Covered:

Roadside Unit (RSU)

On-Board Unit (OBU)



Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa



