Automotive V2X Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : Continental, Qualcomm, Tomtom

Key Players in This Report Include,

Continental AG (Germany), Qualcomm Inc. (United States), Daimler AG (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Audi AG (Germany), Intel Corporation (United States), NXP Semiconductors N.V.(Netherland), Tomtom N.V.(Netherland), International Business Machines Corporation (United States) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States)



Brief Summary of Automotive V2X:

Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X)is a wireless technology aimed at enabling data exchanges between a vehicle and its surroundings. V2X technology is based on 5.9 GHz dedicated short-range communications, a Wi-Fi derivative specifically defined for fast-moving objects and enabling the establishment of a reliable radio link, even in non-line-of-sight conditions. V2X communication frameworks improve driver attention to upcoming possible threats and drastically improve collision avoidance, bringing about intensely diminished fatalities and injury seriousness. Furthermore, V2X technology will upgrade traffic efficiency by giving warnings to upcoming congestions, proposing elective routes, and guaranteeing eco-accommodating driving, diminishing CO2 discharges through versatile voyage control and smarter transportation management.



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for Fully Autonomous Driving and Safe Vehicles

- Rising Concerns Over Environmental Pollution Caused By Vehicles



Market Trend

- Advancements in 5G Technology



Restraints

- Latency/Reliability Challenges



The Global Automotive V2X Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (DSRC, Cellular Connectivity), Application (Passenger, Commercial), Propulsion (ICE, EV), Communication (Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-To-Home (V2H), Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-To-Network (V2N))



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Automotive V2X Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological, advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Automotive V2X Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.



Regions Covered in the Automotive V2X Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Global Automotive V2X Market.



The detailed elaboration of the Global Automotive V2X Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.



Attractions of the Automotive V2X Market Report:

- The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)

- The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

- The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

- The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up's details that are actively working in the market

- The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Automotive V2X Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Automotive V2X Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Automotive V2X market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Automotive V2X Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Automotive V2X Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Automotive V2X market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



Automotive V2X Market research provides answers to the following key questions:

? What is the expected growth rate of the Automotive V2X Market?

? What will be the Automotive V2X Market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?

? What are the main driving forces responsible for changing the Automotive V2X Market trajectory?

? Who are the big suppliers that dominate the Automotive V2X Market across different regions? Which are their wins to stay ahead in the competition?

? What are the Automotive V2X Market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

? What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the Automotive V2X Market across different countries?



