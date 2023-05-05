Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Liberty Mutual, Travelers Insurance, Progressive

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

State Farm (United States), GEICO (United States), Progressive Corporation (United States), Allstate (United States), USAA (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), Digit Insurance (India), HDFC ERGO (India), ICICI Lombard (India), Reliance General Insurance (India), American Family Insurance (United States), Travelers Insurance (United States), ,



Scope of the Report of Automotive & Vehicle Insurance

Automotive or Vehicle Insurance is a type of insurance for personal and commercial road vehicles. The insurance provides financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise from incidents in a vehicle. In many jurisdictions, it is compulsory to have vehicle insurance before using or keeping a motor vehicle on public roads. However, insurers are offering "pay-as-you-drive" insurance plan which utilizes either a tracking device in the vehicle or vehicle diagnostics that address issues of uninsured motorists by providing additional options and also charge based on the miles driven.



The Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Passenger Car, Motorcycles, Commercial Vehicle), Vehicle Type (New, Used), Coverage (Liability Insurance, Collision Coverage, Comprehensive Coverage, Personal Injury Protection)



Market Opportunities:

- Rise in Ownership of Personal Vehicles Due to Increasing Population Across the Globe



Market Drivers:

- Implementation of Regulations By Government for Compulsion of Vehicle Insurance

- Increasing Road Accidents and Growing Awareness About Financial Benefits of Vehicle Insurance Among End-users



Market Trend:

- Adoption of Third-party Liability Vehicle Insurance By Old Vehicle Owners Due to Low Cost



What can be explored with the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



