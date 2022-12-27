Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Progressive, Liberty Mutual, State Farm

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

State Farm (United States), GEICO (United States), Progressive Corporation (United States), Allstate (United States), USAA (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), Digit Insurance (India), HDFC ERGO (India), ICICI Lombard (India), Reliance General Insurance (India), American Family Insurance (United States), Travelers Insurance (United States)



Definition:

Automotive or Vehicle Insurance is a type of insurance for personal and commercial road vehicles. The insurance provides financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise from incidents in a vehicle. In many jurisdictions, it is compulsory to have vehicle insurance before using or keeping a motor vehicle on public roads. However, insurers are offering "pay-as-you-drive" insurance plan which utilizes either a tracking device in the vehicle or vehicle diagnostics that address issues of uninsured motorists by providing additional options and also charge based on the miles driven.



Market Drivers:

- Implementation of Regulations By Government for Compulsion of Vehicle Insurance

- Increasing Road Accidents and Growing Awareness About Financial Benefits of Vehicle Insurance Among End-users



Market Trend:

- Adoption of Third-party Liability Vehicle Insurance By Old Vehicle Owners Due to Low Cost



Market Opportunities:

- Rise in Ownership of Personal Vehicles Due to Increasing Population Across the Globe



The Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Passenger Car, Motorcycles, Commercial Vehicle), Vehicle Type (New, Used), Coverage (Liability Insurance, Collision Coverage, Comprehensive Coverage, Personal Injury Protection)



Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



