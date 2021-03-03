New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- The Automotive Vision Systems market was valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 34.9 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 14.39% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018-2026). The global automotive vision system, market is driven by factors such as an increase in the number of automated and connected vehicles and a decrease in manufacturing cost of instruments – camera, LiDAR, radar systems. However, high costs associated with the usage of expensive components in these systems, such as laser scanners, a navigation system, and high-resolution 3D cameras systems, might hamper the market growth. Conversely, a rise in a number of autonomous, and connected cars is expected to offer various opportunities for new products in the market and boost the market growth.



Key participants include:



Autoliv, Inc. (Veoneer Inc.), Denso Corporation, Mobileye, ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna International, Omnivision Technologies Inc., Continental AG, Aptiv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Omron Corporation and others



The average number of sensors or vision system instruments in a vehicle is likely to increase with the increase in the level of autonomy. According to NXP, cars with level 3 autonomy will use 3–6 cameras along with other sensors. Also, nowadays, vehicles are equipped with a multi-camera system that detects every surrounding aspect of the vehicle. These instruments are helpful in gathering a huge amount of data to implement the machine learning algorithms in the computer system of the car.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry by Instrument, by Applications, by Vehicle Type and by Region:



Automotive Vision Systems Market by Instrument (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Camera

Infrared

Thermal

Digital

LiDAR

Radar

Fusion



Automotive Vision Systems Market by Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Front Light

Automatic Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Cross Traffic Alert

Driver and passenger Monitoring System

Forward Collision Warning

Intelligent Park Assistance

Lane Departure Assistance

Night Vision System

Pedestrian Detection System

Road Sign Recognition

Traffic Jam Assist

Lane keep assist system

Others



Automotive Vision Systems Market by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest-



Driver monitoring system is expected to lead the automotive vision market over the forecast period



APAC region is anticipated to be one of the key regions for the automotive vision system market. The presence of a large number of manufacturing plants in the region particularly in China and growth in the demand for luxury vehicles are major factors contributing towards growth of the automotive vision systems market. China is a major manufacturer in the automobile sector and one of the largest auto markets globally. The country has been experiencing a growing demand for luxury cars



AVs are connected IoT vehicles, which are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The AI operates various systems in parallel, generating data continuously. All the data is provided by LiDAR, cameras, sensors in automobile, and in raw format that needs further processing for AI to make decisions



The demand for automotive fusion sensors can be attributed to continuous data processing by AI system for decision making



In line with government mandates related to backup cameras in North America, the governments in several countries may issue mandates supporting vision functions in the near future….Continued



