Automotive Vision Systems Market To Reach USD 34.9 Billion By 2026
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- The Automotive Vision Systems market was valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 34.9 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 14.39% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018-2026). The global automotive vision system, market is driven by factors such as an increase in the number of automated and connected vehicles and a decrease in manufacturing cost of instruments – camera, LiDAR, radar systems. However, high costs associated with the usage of expensive components in these systems, such as laser scanners, a navigation system, and high-resolution 3D cameras systems, might hamper the market growth. Conversely, a rise in a number of autonomous, and connected cars is expected to offer various opportunities for new products in the market and boost the market growth.
Key participants include:
Autoliv, Inc. (Veoneer Inc.), Denso Corporation, Mobileye, ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna International, Omnivision Technologies Inc., Continental AG, Aptiv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Omron Corporation and others
The average number of sensors or vision system instruments in a vehicle is likely to increase with the increase in the level of autonomy. According to NXP, cars with level 3 autonomy will use 3–6 cameras along with other sensors. Also, nowadays, vehicles are equipped with a multi-camera system that detects every surrounding aspect of the vehicle. These instruments are helpful in gathering a huge amount of data to implement the machine learning algorithms in the computer system of the car.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry by Instrument, by Applications, by Vehicle Type and by Region:
Automotive Vision Systems Market by Instrument (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Camera
Infrared
Thermal
Digital
LiDAR
Radar
Fusion
Automotive Vision Systems Market by Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Adaptive Cruise Control
Adaptive Front Light
Automatic Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Detection
Cross Traffic Alert
Driver and passenger Monitoring System
Forward Collision Warning
Intelligent Park Assistance
Lane Departure Assistance
Night Vision System
Pedestrian Detection System
Road Sign Recognition
Traffic Jam Assist
Lane keep assist system
Others
Automotive Vision Systems Market by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Further key findings from the report suggest-
Driver monitoring system is expected to lead the automotive vision market over the forecast period
APAC region is anticipated to be one of the key regions for the automotive vision system market. The presence of a large number of manufacturing plants in the region particularly in China and growth in the demand for luxury vehicles are major factors contributing towards growth of the automotive vision systems market. China is a major manufacturer in the automobile sector and one of the largest auto markets globally. The country has been experiencing a growing demand for luxury cars
AVs are connected IoT vehicles, which are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The AI operates various systems in parallel, generating data continuously. All the data is provided by LiDAR, cameras, sensors in automobile, and in raw format that needs further processing for AI to make decisions
The demand for automotive fusion sensors can be attributed to continuous data processing by AI system for decision making
In line with government mandates related to backup cameras in North America, the governments in several countries may issue mandates supporting vision functions in the near future….Continued
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Automotive Vision System Segmentation & Impact Analysis
1.1. Automotive Vision System Segmentation Analysis
1.2. Automotive Vision System Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026
1.3. Regulatory Framework
1.4. Automotive Vision System Market Impact Analysis
1.4.1. Market Driver Analysis
1.4.1.1. Technological Advancement in automotive sensors
1.4.1.2. Development of Autonomous and connected Vehicles
1.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis
1.4.2.1. Installation Cost
Chapter 2. Automotive Vision System Market By Instrument Insights & Trends
2.1. Automotive Vision System: By Instrument Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026
2.2. Camera
2.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.2.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.2.3. Thermal
2.2.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.2.3.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.2.4. Infrared
2.2.4.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.2.4.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.2.5. Digital
Chapter 3. Automotive Vision System Market By Application Insights & Trends
3.1. Automotive Vision System: By Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026
3.2. Adaptive Cruise Control
3.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
3.2.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
3.3. Adaptive Front Light
3.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
Continued…
