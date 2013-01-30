Automotive Wheel Market in India 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Automotive Wheel market in India to grow at a CAGR of 10.56 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the upsurge in the Passenger Vehicle market in India. The Automotive Wheel market in India has also been witnessing a steady emerging focus on the Replacement market. However, automobile manufacturers entering the Wheels market in India could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Automotive Wheel Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Automotive Wheel market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Iochpe-Maxion SA, Steel Strip Wheels Ltd., and Wheels India Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Asia Motor Works Ltd., ENKIE Wheels India Ltd., and Superior Industries International Inc.



