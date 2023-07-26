NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2023 -- The latest report on the "Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market To 2028" by the AMA Research includes an analysis of various factors such as size, share, growth factors, sales, demand, revenue, trade, forecast, and global companies analysis. The report provides a detailed examination of the current status of factors such as supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channels, trade, supply and demand, and production capability across different countries to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the industry.



BORBET (Germany), Enkei International (United States), Ronal Group (Switzerland), Alcoa Wheels (United States), CITIC Dicastal (China), Maxion Wheels (United States), Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co., Ltd. (China), Superior Industries (UNIWHEELS Group*) (United States)



Independent manufacturers produce aftermarket wheels that are designed to fit a variety of vehicles. Aftermarket wheels are any wheels that are not manufactured by the original manufacturer. The price advantage that aftermarket wheels have over OEM wheels. Because a single aftermarket wheel can fit a variety of vehicles, they can be sold to a larger audience at a lower price. Because of the growing demand for safety and comfort features, the average weight of a vehicle has steadily increased in the automotive industry. This has resulted in massive innovations and R&D efforts from both OEMs and aftermarket players in increasingly using lightweight materials to reduce overall vehicle weight and comply with government regulations pertaining to vehicular fuel consumption and emissions, which will boost the demand for aftermarket wheels.



Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Segmentation:

by Type (New Wheel Replacement, Refurbished Wheel Fitment), Application (Passenger Vehicle, LCV, HCV), Rim Size (13â€â€"15â€ inch, 16â€â€"18â€ inch, 19â€â€"21â€ inch, Above 21â€ inch), Coating Type (Liquid Coating, Powdered Coating), Distribution Channel (Wholesale & Distribution, Retailers), Material (Alloy, Steel, Aluminium, Others)



Market Drivers:

Growing Importance of Automotive Wheels Aftermarket

Customers Require Differentiated Service Offerings

High Economies of Scale



Market Trends:

Rapid Adoption of New Technologies

High Growth in Digitization of Channels Such As E-Commerce, Raising the Price Transparency for the Customers



Opportunities:

High Growth in Gas and Hybrid Cars among Electrical Vehicles



Challenges:

Rapid Changes in Consumer Behaviours

Future Replacement Rates

High Impact of Low-Cost Country Imports

Intense Competition



Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market, Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

The report offers valuable insights into the impact of key players on the market, including their size, industry overview, and product offerings. To evaluate the expansion of these players, the report examines their recent advancements in the field. Covering all major geographical regions and sub-regions worldwide, the report specifically focuses on the market size, market shares, and competitive landscape of the Automotive Wheels Aftermarket industry, as well as sales and growth opportunities within these regions. Additionally, the report analyzes the upstream and downstream activities of market players, including their production and distribution channels, as well as product cost analysis. The report highlights critical information and factual data regarding market drivers, limitations, opportunities, trends, and future prospects.



