New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- The Global Automotive Wipers Market research report added by Reports and Data offers radically insightful data on the global Automotive Wipers industry considering 2019 as the base year and a forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The report estimates the market value, market share, sales network and distribution channels, and revenue generation based on the product types and applications of the Automotive Wipers market. The report further classifies the Automotive Wipers market into various segments and analyzes them on global and regional scales. The report also offers country-wise segmentation and growth analysis to offer a better understanding of the regional scope of the market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Automotive Wipers Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Automotive Wipers market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Automotive Wipers market are listed below:



Valeo, TRICO, Robert Bosch GmbH, MITSUBACorp., AM Equipment, B Hepworth and Co. Ltd., DENSO Corporation, Doga SA, Federal-Mogul, Hella, Magneti Marelli, Pilot Automotive, Tex Automotive, ACDelco, MABUCHI MOTOR Co.Ltd.



Market segment based on Type:



Rain Sensing Wiper System



Traditional Wiper System



Market segment based on Wiper Arm Type:



Synchronized Radial Arm



Pantograph Arm



Market segment based on Blade Type:



Traditional Bracket Blades



Low-Profile Beam Blades



Hybrid Blades



Market segment based on Application:



Windshield wipers



Rear wipers



Headlight wipers



Market segment based on Vehicle Type:



Passenger Vehicle



Light Commercial Vehicles



Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Radical Features of the Automotive Wipers Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Automotive Wipers market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Automotive Wipers industry



Table Of Contents:



1 Automotive Wipers Market Overview



1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Wipers



1.2 Classification of Automotive Wipers by Product Category



2 Global Automotive Wipers Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application



3 United States Automotive Wipers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)



4 China Automotive Wipers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)



5 Europe Automotive Wipers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)



6 Japan Automotive Wipers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)



7 Southeast Asia Automotive Wipers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)



8 India Automotive Wipers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)



9 Global Automotive Wipers Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data



10 Automotive Wipers Maufacturing Cost Analysis



11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



13 Market Effect Factors Analysis



14 Global Automotive Wipers Market Forecast (2018-2025)



15 Research Findings and Conclusion



16 Appendix



