Automoves Offers Dependable Car Shipping

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Automoves.ca has put forth dependable car shipping to all its customers so that people can get their vehicles shipped in a really easy and safe manner. It works out much better than driving their vehicles all by themselves. Automoves proves to be one of the largest car carrier networks throughout the whole of Canada.



Reputable car shipping agents here work towards transporting the customer’s vehicle to the destination of their choice, and all this is done at the most competitive rates ever. Right from a daily drive car to a luxury sports car, shipping of all these vehicles is done on a well established platform and each and every requirement of the customer will be fulfilled. Shipping is done to various areas like Vancouver to Halifax, Nova Scotia and a many more places.



All the auto shipping needs are covered by automoves, which puts forth the best of car shipping. Automoves lets customers ship their vehicle in a faster and less costly method. Finding great deals has never been easier than it is now. There are many advantages when you choose the car shipping that is offered by this company. One can save up to 30% of the local cost which they would have to spend otherwise.



With more than to years of experience, one can only find the best of carriers when they choose automoves. Guaranteed delivery times are put forth before the customer. A+ rated insurance coverage is provided to all the vehicles that are transported. Real-time satellite tracking is put forth, so that the customers can check the status of their car at all possible times without having to worry about anything else.



Immediate vehicle pickup services are also offered, so that the customers don’t have to wait for a really long time for their vehicle to be transported. Free quotes are also offered for those who want car shipping services, they just need to call in the customer care and the ideal cost will be figured out. From antique cars to motorcars, transporting everything is made possible now.



To know more about automoves or to know about dependable car shipping that are offered by this company, just visit http://automoves.ca/