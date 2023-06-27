Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents Market: Growth, Demands, Top Key Players and Analysis Report Till 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2023 -- The global Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents Market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2023 to USD 28.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 43.0% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Autonomous AI & autonomous agents are software programs that can perform specific tasks without human intervention. They are designed to use algorithms and machine learning to make decisions and improve their performance over time. Autonomous AI is being developed and experimented with for a variety of use cases, such as self-driving cars, medical diagnosis, and robotics. Similarly, autonomous agents are being developed and experimented with for a variety of use cases, such as automating customer service tasks, managing inventory, optimizing manufacturing processes, and providing financial advice. As autonomous agents continue to develop, they have the potential to revolutionize a wide range of industries. Businesses that can successfully adopt autonomous agents are likely to gain a competitive advantage.



Services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period



Services play a crucial role in the successful implementation and operation of Autonomous AI and agent systems. These services include consulting services, deployment and integration, training, and support and maintenance. Service providers in the Autonomous AI and agent domain aim to deliver value-added services that enable organizations to leverage the full potential of their AI systems. Services are tailored to the specific needs of organizations, promoting collaboration, knowledge transfer, and ongoing support to maximize the benefits derived from Autonomous AI and agent technologies.



Computational Agents is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2023



Computational agents exist purely in digital environments and are driven by sophisticated algorithms and computational power. These agents harness the capabilities of AI and machine learning to analyze vast amounts of data, predict outcomes, optimize processes, and make autonomous decisions. Computational agents leverage advanced data analysis techniques, such as statistical modeling, pattern recognition, and deep learning, to uncover insights and patterns from complex datasets. Computational agents include software agents and artificial life agents, which demonstrate unique characteristics and capabilities.



The cloud segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Cloud deployment for Autonomous AI and agents involves hosting the AI and agent systems on remote servers provided by cloud service providers. This deployment approach offers numerous advantages for organizations seeking to leverage the power of AI and agents. Cloud deployment enables easy access to computational resources, data storage, and specialized AI services, eliminating the need for organizations to manage their own infrastructure. It provides scalability, allowing systems to handle varying workloads and accommodate growth. With cloud deployment, organizations can rapidly deploy AI and agent systems, reducing time to market and enabling quick prototyping and experimentation.



Machine Learning Technology is expected to account for the largest market size in 2023



Machine learning (ML) is a foundational technology for the development of autonomous AI and agents. It is a subset of artificial intelligence that focuses on designing algorithms and models that allow computers to learn from data and make predictions or decisions without explicit programming. In the context of autonomous AI and agents, ML enables these systems to analyze large volumes of data, recognize patterns, and adapt their behavior based on the insights gained from the data. ML plays a pivotal role in enabling the autonomy and intelligence of AI and agents, allowing them to learn, reason, and act independently based on the data they encounter.



Key Vendors



Major vendors in the global Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents market are IBM (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), Waymo LLC (US), DeepMind (UK), OpenAI (US), Salesforce (US), SAP SE(Germany), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Baidu( China), ServiceNow (US), H2O.ai (US), Genesys(US), Aerogility (UK), Kore.ai (US), Fetch.ai (UK), Automation Anywhere (US), Tecnotree (Finland), C3.ai (US), Helpshift (US), Algotive (US), CognosysAI (US), Level AI (US), Mobileye (Israel), Deeproute.ai (China), Cogito (US), Uber Technologies (US), Attri (US).



