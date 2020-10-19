Autonomous Aircraft Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030 - Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin Corp, SAAB AB

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The aerospace sector is facing a slowdown in terms of net sales and revenue across the globe owing to the strict lockdowns in many countries amid the coronavirus pandemic that is significantly affecting the economic growth. The drones have played an important role in the fight against COVID-19 by helping to create socially distanced delivery services and more resilient supply chains. A reduction in human errors due to increased autonomy, increased cost savings, and technological advancements in artificial intelligence are some of the crucial dynamics driving the autonomous aircraft market.



Major Key Players of the Autonomous Aircraft Market are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Raytheon Company, SAAB AB, BAE Systems plc, Airbus SAS, Embraer, and Bell Helicopter, among others.



The industry participants are engaged in the development of new & innovative solutions. The defense sectors are engaged in gaining contracts with key players that will provide advanced autonomous aircraft. For instance, in July 2019, Northrop Grumann Corporation received a strategic contract from the U.S. Air Force that will develop and deliver Global Hawk, an autonomous aircraft that is equipped with Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN). The BACN acts as access to decode and distribute battlefield information that is acquired from various sources.



The air travel is approximately down by 90% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, pressure has been increasing to restructure the utilization of drones to support social distancing, deliver vital goods, and enable essential workers to operate with greater efficiency. The utilization of autonomous aircraft in a wide range of applications, especially in defense and commercial sectors, is supporting the market growth. The increasing adoption of fully automated aircraft for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, combat, and electronic warfare is a major factor that will supplement the market growth in the coming years. The goal of the aviation sector is to make fully autonomous commercial aircraft. Further, the introduction to fully autonomous personal air vehicles and delivery drones is anticipated to propel the market share.



Major Technology of Autonomous Aircraft Market covered are:

-> Increasingly Autonomous {IA}

-> Fully Autonomous



Major Components of Autonomous Aircraft Market covered are:

-> Cameras & Sensors

-> Software

-> Air Data Inertial Reference Units {ADIRU}

-> Intelligent Servos

-> Flight Management Computers

-> Radars & Transponders

-> Propulsion Systems

-> Actuation Systems



Major Applications of Autonomous Aircraft Market covered are:

-> Commercial Aircraft

-> Combat & ISR

-> Cargo & Delivery Aircraft

-> Air Medical Services

-> Personal Air Vehicles



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Autonomous Aircraft consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Autonomous Aircraft market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Autonomous Aircraft manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Autonomous Aircraft with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Autonomous Aircraft industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



