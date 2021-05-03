Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Autonomous Car Technology Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Volvo Cars (Geely) (Sweden), Daimler AG (Germany), Tesla, Inc. (United States), General Motors Company (United States), Volkswagen AG (Germany), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany), Ford Motor Company (United States), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (United Kingdom), Hyundai Motor Group (South Korea), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Groupe Renault (France), Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan) and Deeproute.ai Ltd. (United States).



Market Overview of Global Autonomous Car Technology

Autonomous car technology is used in autonomous cars which can help in revolutionizing the whole operation of the car providing extra safety and digitalization. There are ADAS, semi-autonomous, and fully autonomous car technology that is being tested and used with advanced technology and features like self-driving, intelligent speed adaptation, night vision system, forward collision warning, driver assistance, etc. Self-driving technology is one technology innovation that is in continuous research with the collaboration of state and local government interventions and spending on the technology. The market study is being classified by Type (ADAS, Semi-autonomous Car Technology and Fully-autonomous Car Technology), by Application (Passenger Cars and Sports Cars) and major geographies with country level break-up.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Autonomous Car Technology Market Drivers:

Growing Digitalization and Automation in the Automotive industry

Demand for the Advanced Autonomous Technology for the Safety and Ease of Driving



Autonomous Car Technology Market Trend:

Integration of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in the Autonomous Car Technology



Restraints:

Risk of Data Privacy Associated with Autonomous Car Technology



Opportunities:

Introduction of 5G Network Technology in the Autonomous Car Technology

Growing Number of Technologically Advanced Autonomous Car Technology Projects Worldwide



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Autonomous Car Technology market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Autonomous Car Technology market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Autonomous Car Technology market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Industry Overview

1.1 Autonomous Car Technology Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Autonomous Car Technology Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview



Chapter Two: Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Forecast by Demand



Chapter Three: Global Autonomous Car Technology Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Type

3.3 Autonomous Car Technology Market Forecast by Type



Chapter Four: Major Region of Autonomous Car Technology Market

4.1 Global Autonomous Car Technology Sales

4.2 Global Autonomous Car Technology Revenue & market share



Chapter Five: Major Companies List



Chapter Six: Conclusion



Key questions answered

- How Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Growth & Size is Changing with Years to Come?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Autonomous Car Technology market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Autonomous Car Technology market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Autonomous Car Technology market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



