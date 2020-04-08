Autonomous Data Platform Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Oracle, Teradata, IBM, AWS, MapR

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Rising adoption of cognitive computing technology and advanced analytics and increasing volume of unstructured data (due to the phenomenal growth of interconnected devices and social media) are major factors driving the market growth. The challenges for this market include lack of skilled workforce and managing data quality and safety.



There has been rapid adoption of autonomous data platforms in the BFSI vertical. The changing behavior of customers has made it difficult for financial marketers to deliver personalized services and maintain the privacy of their customers' data. Financial marketers gather first-party-data generated by customers' activities across different channels and integrate the data to create a unified customer profile. They then apply advanced analytics to extract insights to deliver personalized one-to-one customer interactions. The marketers make sure that the autonomous data platform is compliant with regulations governing privacy, risk, money laundering, and other requirements for ensuring the security of customers' data. Many financial institutions require the on-premises delivery model for deploying their systems, especially those holding sensitive customers' data. The autonomous data platforms are available for both on-premises and cloud environments to address the needs of all types of customers.



In 2018, the global Autonomous Data Platform Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Oracle

- Teradata

- IBM

- AWS

- MapR

- Cloudera

- Qubole

- Ataccama

- Gemini Data

- DvSum

- Denodo

- Zaloni



Segment by Type:

- On-premises

- Cloud



Segment by Application:

- BFSI

- Healthcare and Life Sciences

- Retail

- Manufacturing

- Telecommunication and Media

- Government

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



