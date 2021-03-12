Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Forecast Report : Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The primary driving demand is from the e-commerce and the healthcare sector. The growing trend for online shopping and the imposition of lockdowns at several places have limited human contact and led people to shop online for their domestic needs. An increasing requirement for safer industry standards in the workplace and a rise in productivity owing to improved supply chain processes have also propelled the market demand.



The global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.73 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for autonomous delivery vehicles is growing due to favorable initiatives and regulations all over the world for autonomous technology.



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Key participants include Starship, Amazon, FedEx, Postmates Serve, Nuro, Alphabet Wing, UPS Flight Forward, Aurora, Matternet, and Zipline, among others.



The global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market on the type, component, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Vehicles

Delivery Bots

Self-driving Vans and Trucks



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manufacturing

Restaurants

Retail

Logistics

Healthcare

Others



This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.



The report classifies the global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market into various regions, including:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Research Report on the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:



Who are the dominant players of the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market and its key segments?



