Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Size, Share, Business Overview, Technology, Growth, Top Manufacturers and Forecasts 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Market Size – USD 1.34 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 43.6%, Market trends –Increased investment in self-driving R&D technology.



The outbreak of coronavirus has compelled businesses and individuals to put a stop to their commutable operations and encouraged them to follow social distancing around the world. The rising number of patients who have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection has driven the demand for necessities like medical supplies and groceries. Among the popular modes of last-mile transport is the autonomous delivery vehicles, which is a suitable alternative in case of such pandemic situations.



Key participants include Starship, Amazon, FedEx, Postmates Serve, Nuro, Alphabet Wing, UPS Flight Forward, Aurora, Matternet, and Zipline, among others.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate of the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027? What will be the market size for the estimated period?

What are the prominent factors driving the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market across different regions?

Who are the major vendors dominating the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles industry and what are their winning strategies?

What are the major trends shaping the development of the industry in the coming years?

What are challenges faced by the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market?

What are potential opportunities for the industry for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027?



Market Drivers

To cope up with the COVID-19 outbreak, autonomous delivery vehicles are being used to bridge the gap in last-mile delivery and logistics. The use of such vehicles is expected to grow at a robust rate as governments impose self-quarantine measures and nationwide lockdown for a long-extended period. In current times, the autonomous delivery vehicle market witnessed a sudden boost in the early introductory growth phase. Consumers are extensively purchasing vehicles to reduce the risk of getting infected. The adoption of autonomous delivery systems is also increasing among government associations due to the critical nationwide emergency to deliver medicines, disinfect affected areas, and monitor crowd control.



Regional Landscape

North America accounted for the largest market share and is projected to see a high demand for delivery vehicles in the current situation owing to the rising COVID-19 infection in the U.S. and the rising necessity to control the spread of the disease. The Asia Pacific region also exhibits lucrative growth due to the improvement in healthcare infrastructure and rapid e-commerce industry. A booming manufacturing industry and various planned aerial delivery vehicle infrastructure in emerging countries like India and China are also influencing the market positively. Various hospitals in the region are utilizing these automated delivery vehicles to curb time and decrease human interaction.



Key highlights of this report

Comprehensive study of parent marketChanging market aspects of the industry

In-depth evaluation of market segments

Historical, existing and projected growth in market size in terms of volume and worth

Latest industry trends and recent technological developments

Competitive background of the industry

Business strategies of key players and their product portfolio

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions demonstrating promising growth

An unbiased perspective of the market performance

Vital information for market players to sustain and intensify their market presence



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Vehicles

Delivery Bots

Self-driving Vans and Trucks



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manufacturing

Restaurants

Retail

Logistics

Healthcare

Others



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Demand for the Fast Delivery of Packages

4.2.2.2. Increased Use of Low-Cost and Light Payload Drones for Product Delivery By Startups

4.2.2.3. Incorporation of Advanced Sense and Avoid Systems in Aerial Delivery Drones

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of Required Infrastructure in emerging nations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Aerial Delivery Drones

5.1.2. Ground Delivery Vehicles

5.1.2.1. Delivery Bots

5.1.2.2. Self-driving Vans and Trucks



Chapter 6. Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Hardware

6.1.2. Software

Continued…



