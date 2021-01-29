Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- The global autonomous emergency brakes market is projected to reach a value of USD 76.06 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 20.2%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research. Stringent government regulations regarding vehicle safety, increased spending on advanced automotive functionalities, and growing safety concerns amongst drivers coupled with a rise in disposable income are expected to boost the market. The autonomous emergency brakes market is facing high demand due to its increasing application in multi-directional emergency braking, reverse emergency braking, and forward emergency braking.



Key participants include Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Continental AG, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabco Holdings Inc., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., among others.



Market Drivers



The LiDAR sensor-enabled emergency brakes market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period, owing to a surge in these sensors in automotive safety applications. A LiDAR is very useful as it can collect data for up to 360 degrees by using a rotating mirror.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Camera

Fusion

LiDAR

Radar



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Actuators

Audible Buzzers

Controllers

Sensors

Visual Indicators



Automation Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Autonomous Vehicle

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Forward Emergency Braking

Reverse Emergency Breaking

Multi-Directional Emergency Breaking



It uses powerful lasers which concentrate the signals on the detectors through highly focussed optics. Technological advancements in driver-assistance systems and fast developments in autonomous cars will boost the demand for autonomous emergency brakes during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 24.1%.



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific is projected to be the most significant contributor to the market owing to the adoption of autonomous emergency brakes and increasing technological advancements in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The highly developed automobile industry in the region has been the main reason for the high demand for the autonomous emergency brakes in the region.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising occurrence of road accidents



4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations



4.2.2.3. Growing safety concerns



4.2.2.4. Rise in the level of disposable income



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Low awareness



4.2.3.2. High cost of the product



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Camera



5.1.2. Fusion



5.1.3. LiDAR



5.1.4. Radar



Chapter 6. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Actuators



6.1.2. Audible Buzzers



6.1.3. Controllers



6.1.4. Sensors



6.1.5. Visual Indicators



Chapter 7. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market By Automation Level Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Automation Level Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Autonomous Vehicle



7.1.2. Semi-Autonomous Vehicle



