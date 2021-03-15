Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The global autonomous emergency brakes market is projected to be worth USD 76.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The autonomous emergency brakes market is observing a high growth rate attributed to growing road safety concerns and growing adoption of autonomous emergency braking systems. Road traffic accidents and deaths have a significant impact on individuals, societies, and nations. They encompass considerable costs to healthcare systems consuming resources and causing huge productivity loss with substantial economic and social aftermaths. It has been found that around 1.25 million individuals around the world die annually due to road collisions and accidents. Autonomous emergency brakes have the capability to recognize a potential crash and trigger the braking system to retard the vehicle for collision avoidance, or as a minimum, reduce the impact.



Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2019, Hyundai Mobis made an announcement about the development of an innovative rear-autonomous emergency braking technology deploying ultra short-range radar. The technology is estimated to contribute considerably to unexpected backover crashes prevention due to its faster response and wider detection range.

Actuators provide a higher precision level in motion controlling attributed to its ability to modify the speed, force, and torque at various vehicular movement stages.

Data fusion enables the separation of false-positive inputs from real objects, an essential functionality from an autonomous emergency brake system for the prevention of accidental application of brakes resulting in rear-end collision that may be dangerous.

North America contributed to a significant autonomous emergency brakes market share attributed to a rise in mandatory regulation for automotive safety in the region. Automotive manufacturers are emphasizing the up-gradation of already launched automotive models with suitable hardware with a pre-crash system.

Key participants include Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Continental AG, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabco Holdings Inc., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., among others.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Camera

Fusion

LiDAR

Radar



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Actuators

Audible Buzzers

Controllers

Sensors

Visual Indicators



Automation Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Autonomous Vehicle

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Forward Emergency Braking

Reverse Emergency Breaking

Multi-Directional Emergency Breaking



Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



