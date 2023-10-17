NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Autonomous Emergency Braking System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Valeo S.A. (France), Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Autonomous Emergency Braking System: An Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system or Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) is an autonomous road vehicle safety system which employs sensors to monitor the proximity of vehicles in front and detects conditions where the relative speed and distance between the host and target vehicles suggest that an accident is imminent. In such a circumstances, emergency braking can be automatically applied to evade the collision or at least to lessen its effects. Most road accidents are caused by drivers who applies inadequate, late or no brakes at all to avoid an accident. Some of the most common reasons why drivers fail to apply the brakes on time are disruption, careless, sleepiness, lack of attention while driving, visibility, road surface quality, weather condition, sudden road impediments from other motorist and environment, and including seizures/heart attacks. According to AMA Research, the market for Autonomous Emergency Braking System is expected to register a CAGR of 17.57% during the forecast period to 2028. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Number of Vehicle Sales Worldwide.



In February 2022- Jeep Meridian has announced plans to launch the India Bound Jeep Meridian SUV in India in mid-2022. The SUV includes advanced adaptive cruise control, advanced autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and assistance systems, and forward collision warning. and On Apr 23, 2019 - Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Aisin AW Co., Ltd., Aisin comCruise Co., Ltd., and AW SOFTWARE Co., Ltd. have reached basic agreement on the commencement of discussions toward the management integration of ACC and AW-SW, two companies in charge of the development of in-vehicle software within the Group.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Low Speed System, Higher Speed System, Pedestrian System), Application (Forward Emergency Braking System, Multi-Directional Emergency Braking System, Reverse Emergency Braking System), Technology (LiDAR, RADAR, Camera), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Component (Controllers, Sensors, Buzzers, Others)



Market Drivers:

Rising Number of Road Accidents

Growing Number of Vehicle Sales Worldwide



Market Trends:

Technological Developments in Automotive



Opportunities:

Government Initiatives on Road Safety



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



