The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market study with 65+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the players studied are Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany), FedEx (United States), United Parcel Service of America (United States), DB Schenker (Germany), Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland), CEVA Logistics (France), Expeditors International of Washington (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), SF Express Co Ltd (United States), Uber Technologies (United States).



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market is to witness a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Retail, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Others) by Type (Autonomous ground delivery vehicles (Sidewalk Robots and Road Robot), Autonomous aerial delivery vehicles (Drones)) by Delivery Range (Short Range (20 Kilometers)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).



Definition:

Autonomous last mile delivery is a vehicle that helps in delivering the product or service that a consumer wants to its doorsteps, without involving any human presence in the entire process. This entire process ensures that the delivery of the product from manufacturers to consumers is done in a stipulated time frame. It is one of the last but most important parts in the supply chain management system. Hence the rising expansion of the e-commerce sector is also driving the market factors. For instance, As one of the largest e-commerce companies, JD.com develops autonomous vehicles for last-mile delivery mainly to reduce delivery costs.



Market Trends:

- Rising Adoption of Cloud Robotics, 5G Technology, and Manufacturing through 3D Printing is Making Pace in this Market



Market Drivers:

- Demand for the Fast Delivery of Packages

- Incorporation of Advanced Sense and Avoid Systems in these Autonomous Mile Delivery System

- Rising Technological advancements in Delivery Vehicles



Market Opportunities:

- Development of Aerial Delivery Drones That Function Smoothly in Geographically Challenging Areas

- Growth Opportunities for Vendors at Different Levels of the Value Chain of Delivery

- Incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the Ecosystem



Autonomous Last Mile DeliveryProduct Types In-Depth: Autonomous ground delivery vehicles (Sidewalk Robots and Road Robot), Autonomous aerial delivery vehicles (Drones)



Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Major Applications/End users: Retail, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Others



Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

- Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

- Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

- Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

- Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

- Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

- Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)



