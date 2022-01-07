Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Worth $4,964 Million by 2030

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2022 -- According to the new research report the "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Platform (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles (Delivery Bots, Self-Driving Vans & Trucks)), Solution, Application, Type, Payload Weight, Range, Duration and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is valued at USD 860 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4,964 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.5%. The Incorporation of advanced sense and avoid systems in aerial delivery drones, expansion of e-commerce, and increased use of low-cost and light payload drones by startups for product delivery have led to the growth of autonomous last mile aerial deliveries worldwide.



Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=41240862



Also, growing usage of autonomous ground delivery vehicle is witnessed in food and retail sector. It is mainly due to congestion in urban areas. Due to congestion, product delivery to far-flung and remote locations, invalid or incorrect address details, hard to locate destinations, clubbed with the issue of severe labor shortage often result in increased product delivery costs. Automatic delivery could be transformational for the retail industry, decreasing delivery costs by 80% to 90% compared to a human being doing it. Furthermore, advancement in technology for autonomous ground delivery vehicles and increase in venture funding for the development of next-level ground delivery vehicles has enhanced the market growth.



During the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide, families throughout the globe preferred to self- isolate them and opted for the method of arranging online orders for their daily necessities. Thus, suppliers are implementing autonomous means such as drones and robots, to deliver the goods to the customer without any human participation. The rising adoption of newer last mile methods such as curb side pickup, parcel lockers, along with delivery subscription were launched which has flourished the last mile delivery services across various nations.



"The market for delivery drones in the aerial segment and self-driving vans & trucks in the ground segment is projected to grow with higher CAGR"



Based on platform, the market in the aerial segment is divided into Cargo Drone and Delivery Drone and for ground segment the market is divided into Delivery Bots and Self Driving Trucks and Vans. The market for delivery drones in the aerial segment and self-driving vans & trucks in the ground segment is projected to grow with higher CAGR due to the increasing need for autonomous delivery solutions in food and retail sectors and growing need of contact-less healthcare supply deliveries using autonomous ground vehicles /aerial drones owing to COVID-19 pandemic.



"Long range segment (>20 Kilometers) is expected to lead both the aerial and ground autonomous last mile delivery markets, with the higher CAGR during the forecast period"



Based on range, aerial and ground segments comprise of Short Range (< Kilometers) and long range segment (>20 Kilometers). Long range segment (>20 Kilometers) is expected to lead both the aerial and ground autonomous last mile delivery markets, with the higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to high portability, increased efficiency, and low operating costs of aerial drone delivery services. Also, the need to curb pollution in big cities and need of long-range autonomous ground robots which could reduce carbon dioxide emissions to pose as the biggest driver for this market segment.



"For Aerial Section, 5-10 Kilograms Payload Weight segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR and for ground segment >10 kilograms segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR during forecast period"



By Payload Weight, Aerial and Ground segments are divided into <5 kilograms, 5–10 kilograms, and >10 kilograms. For Aerial Section, 5-10 Kilograms Payload Weight segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR and for ground segment >10 kilograms segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR during forecast period. The ongoing advancements in drone/autonomous ground vehicle logistics are expected to boost the payload carrying capacity of aerial delivery drones/ autonomous ground vehicle and enhance the market growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market"

606 – Tables

67 – Figures

424 – Pages



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=41240862



"For both aerial and ground segments retail & food segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR during forecast period"



Based on application, the aerial delivery drone market has been segmented into logistics & transportation, healthcare & pharmacy, and retail & food. Based on application, the ground delivery vehicles market has been segmented into logistics & transportation and retail & food. For both aerial and ground segments retail & food segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR during forecast period. One principal driver factor for the market growth is the boom of e-commerce propelled the need of faster one-day delivery that positively boosted the drone delivery/ground vehicle application market.



"For both Aerial and Ground segments infrastructure solution segment is going to have the highest growth"



Based on solution, the aerial delivery drone/ground delivery vehicle market is classified into hardware, software, and infrastructure. For both Aerial and Ground segments infrastructure solution segment is going to have the highest growth. The ongoing technological upgradation has boosted the market for drone/ ground bots infrastructure, as present airframes and autonomous delivery vehicles could be fitted with sophisticated sensors and AI technology for better flight control and performance.



"North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2021."



North America is projected to lead the autonomous last mile delivery market in 2021. The US is the largest market for autonomous last mile delivery in North America. The growing spending by the US government organizations for drone/autonomous ground vehicle upgradation and private players along with deployment of autonomous last mile delivery solutions are key factors expected to drive the market in North America



Winners of autonomous last mile delivery market are Starship Technologies (US), JD.com (China), Nuro (US), Amazon (US), Kiwi Campus (US), Zipline (US), United Parcel Service (US), Wing (US), Flirtey (SkyDrop) and Aerodyne Group (Malaysia). These key players offer drones applicable for various sector and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across the North American, European, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America and Africa.



Related Reports:



Drone Services Market by Type (Platform Service, MRO, and Training & Simulation), Application, Industry, Solution (End-to-End, Point), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Row) - Global Forecast to 2026



Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market by Point of Sale, Systems, Platform (Civil & Commercial, and Defense & Governement), Function, End Use, Application, Type, Mode of Operation, MTOW, Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441