Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The global autonomous mobile robots market size is estimated to be valued USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. The market growth is ascribed to increasing demand for AMRs across several industries, growing need for automation and labor optimization in warehouses, and rising demand for supply chain optimization. Additionally, emerging applications of AMR in a variety of industries are contributing to this market growth.



The market for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) is expanding because of developments in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, allowing for the creation of sophisticated autonomous mobile robots.



Hardware segment accounted for the largest share of autonomous mobile robots market in 2022



Hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in the autonomous mobile robots (AMR) market due to their essential role in enabling robot functionality. Sensors serve as the robot's senses, batteries supply the necessary power, and actuators allow for movement and manipulation. For AMRs to function, reliably, and productively, efficient and long-lasting batteries, precise and dependable sensors, and high-quality actuators are essential. Robots can see their surroundings, navigate, and interact with objects because of the cooperation of these hardware components, which enables autonomous operation. The ongoing development and broad implementation of AMRs across numerous industries are fueled by advancements in battery technology, sensor capabilities, and actuator precision.



Laser/LiDAR navigation technology to account for the largest share in the market during forecast period



The Laser/ LiDAR navigation technology account for the largest share in the market during forecast period. For autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), laser/LiDAR technology is essential because it provides accurate environmental sensing, obstacle avoidance, navigation, localization, mapping, and object recognition. AMRs are able to sense and navigate their environment precisely because to laser/LiDAR sensors, which produce accurate 3D maps of the surroundings by producing laser pulses and measuring the reflected light. They aid AMRs in real-time obstacle detection, safe path planning, and collision avoidance. AMRs can construct maps and determine their own positions within them thanks to the simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) algorithms that incorporate laser/LiDAR sensors.



North America held the largest autonomous mobile robots market share in 2022



AMRs are being increasingly adopted in a diverse range of industries in North America, including manufacturing, logistics, retail, healthcare, and e-commerce. These robots are used for several tasks, such as material handling, picking and packing, inventory management, and even healthcare supply. The versatile nature of AMRs makes them suitable for a wide range of applications, driving their adoption across industries in North America.



Key Market Players



The major companies in the Autonomous Mobile Robots market are ABB, Omron Automation, Mobile Industrial Robots, Fetch Robotics, OTTO Motors, Locus Robotics, and Geek+ among others. These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the Autonomous Mobile Robots market.