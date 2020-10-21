Autonomous Parking Sales to Flatten Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Key Market Players to Redesign Developmental Strategies

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Future Market Insights (FMI) presents its new, comprehensive study on the global Autonomous Parking market spanning from 2017 to 2027. The report takes a deep dive into the Autonomous Parking market after exhaustively researching, analyzing, and assessing the market's global and regional trends to encourage market players to improve their business tactics and succeed in the long-run. Researches at FMI have no left no stone unturned in bestowing readers a comprehensive view of the market, by studying the drivers, trends, challenges, and restraints. Backed by historical data and projected data, the report breaks down the vast study into numerous geographies and end-use segments, among others to condense the research.

The researchers have analyzed macro-economic factors such as political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal developments, to derive the drivers and restraints of the Autonomous Parking market. Excessive study of the political and economic landscape of all major regions has been done to present the factors that will impel the market revenue. On the other hand, consumer behavior across the globe has been scrutinized to understand the possible growth restraints, in addition to other macro factors. Understanding the restraining factors empowers market players to mitigate the possible risks that they may have to deal with during the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19 on Autonomous Parking Market



Akin to numerous industries, the global technology sector is witnessing adverse consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. With governments across the world implementing restrictions on operations, this has created a drastic shortage of resources - both manual and material. As a result, there has been a start change in both the consumer and supplier priorities. While essential technologies are anticipated to thrive, the growth trajectory of Autonomous Parking market will experience fluctuations.



FMI's report includes a dedicated section expounding both the short-term and long-term impact of the pandemic on the Autonomous Parking market. The study is shaped to bolster stakeholders in making the right decisions to mitigate challenges and leverage opportunities through the pandemic.



The aforementioned segments are studied with respect to each individual region, considering the region-specific trends, drivers and restraints.

Autonomous Parking Market: Competition Analysis



Numerous players in the Autonomous Parking market have been studied based on service and application portfolios, market share, and growth potential, among other details, which are sure to empower individual players in adapting strategies to gain dominance. The report also indulges in forecasting trends, supply-side demands, strategies of players, and how these will change during the forecast period, thereby preparing market players to act accordingly. The way leading market players are implementing strategies and reshaping them based on emerging trends has been given high importance. Understanding the same will bolster market players in making appropriate business decisions, and guide them on a profitable path through the forecast period. Key players covered in the research include



- AB Volvo

- Volkswagen

- Toyota Motor Corporation

- Ford Motor Company

- BMW AG

- Diamler AG

- FCA US LLC.

- Tesla and Robert Bosch LLC.



Key Questions Answered in FMI's Autonomous Parking Market Report



1. Which region is anticipated to hold a prominent market share over the forecast period?

2. What will be the key driving factor propelling the demand for Autonomous Parking during the forecast period?

3. How current socio-economic trends will impact the Autonomous Parking market?

4. What are the growth strategies implemented by prominent players in the Autonomous Parking market to maintain their foothold in the competitive landscape?