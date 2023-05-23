New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Autonomous Ride-sharing Services Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Autonomous Ride-sharing Services market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Tesla, Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Baidu (China), Motional (United States), Uber (United States), AutoX (United States), Optimus Ride (United States), Arity (United States), WiTricity (United States), Cruise (United States).



Autonomous ride-sharing services are for autonomous vehicles to drive themselves to a specific location. Ride-sharing is a type of mobility service where a commuter travels along with other passengers. Changing lifestyle and adoption of autonomous ride-sharing services. Rapid growth in autonomous vehicle adoption, reduced risks, more convenience, and relaxed regulation, are the major factors driving the market of autonomous ride-sharing services.



On 10th January 2022, Lyft, Ford Motor Company, and Argo AI launches autonomous ride-share services in the Floridian city of Miami with service expansion to Austin. This launch delivers the commitment to deploy fordâ€™s autonomous vehicles, powered by the Argo AI self-driving system, on Lyftâ€™s ride-sharing network.



Influencing Market Trend

- Robust Growth of Shared Ride-Hailing, and Micro mobility, as well as Various Forms of Microtransit and Car Sharing

- Advancements in Technologies in Autonomous Ride-Sharing Services

Market Drivers

- Exploding Popularity of Autonomous Ride-sharing, due to Factors such as Increasing Urbanization, Rising Traffic Congestion, and a Lower Rate of Car Ownership amongst Millennials

- Implementations of Autonomous Ride-Sharing Services by Millennials to Safe,

Opportunities:

- Rapid Shift towards Urban Mobility Services

- High Demand from the Emerging Economies

Challenges:

- Challenges in Training Algorithms



Analysis by Application (Public Transportation, Private Transportation), Platform (Mobile Application, Web Application, Others), Vehicle Type (Battery-Powered Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Tesla, Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Baidu (China), Motional (United States), Uber (United States), AutoX (United States), Optimus Ride (United States), Arity (United States), WiTricity (United States), Cruise (United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Autonomous Ride-sharing Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



On, 27th April 2021, Toyota announced the acquisition of Uber rival Lyft for USD 550 million, as the autonomous car division of the ride-hailing platform. Toyota has provided USD 200 million to Lyft and USD 350 million will be paid out to Lyft over five years. Toyota has agreed to use Lyftâ€™s fleet data and platform for commercial services.



