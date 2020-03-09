Autonomous Ships Market Growing Fast

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- The Autonomous Ships Market is estimated to be USD 6.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2030. The increasing use of automation to reduce human errors and risks, increased budgets of shipping companies for the incorporation of ICT in vessels and increasing demand for situational awareness in vessels are some of the major factors driving the market during the forecast period.



Browse 86 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Autonomous Ships Market - Global Forecast to 2030"



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=267183224



Based on automation , fully automated segment is estimated to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period of Autonomous Ships Market



Fully autonomous ships are those ships which can make their own decisions based on artificial intelligence and sensor fusion technology. All the systems in autonomous ships are automated and operators just program the ships to take specific routes. Companies such as Rolls Royce and Kongsberg are developing fully autonomous ships. For instance, in 2018, a contract was signed between Kongsberg, and VARD to develop the fully autonomous ship. The vessel, YARA Birkeland, will be remotely operated by 2020, after which by 2022, it will be developed to be fully autonomous. In another development in the autonomous ships market, Rolls Royce has partnered with VTT Technical Research Centre (Finland), to design, test, and validate remotely operated ships.



Based on ship type, the commercial segment estimated to account for the major Autonomous Ships Market share in 2018



As most of the global commercial cargo is transported through the sea, issues related to navigational safety, risk management at sea, and protection of human resources have high importance for shipping companies. Advanced digital solutions, such as autonomous ships can help address these issues efficiently. The commercial fleet is classified into bulk carrier, container, tanker, passenger, specialized vehicle, and offshore vehicle. Unlike naval vessels, commercial shipping has been relatively slow to tap the potential of full automation. Increasing the level of shipboard automation and systems integration can lead to significant operational savings for commercial ships. Thus, this segment offers significant potential for the autonomous ships market.



Based on solution, the systems segment estimated to account for the major Autonomous Ships Market share in 2018



The systems segment of the autonomous ships market has been classified into communications & connectivity; intelligent awareness systems; and reliability, health & safety management. The communications & connectivity segment has been further divided under communication management systems into satellite system, very small aperture terminal, and terrestrial communication system. These systems enable autonomy in different ship components. Naval ships play a vital role in tactical data link operations, a part of the ship communication management systems. Tactical communication systems are used by naval forces to improve decision-making and for high reaction speed. These systems also provide access to widely dispersed naval troops and weapons. The tactical data link systems enable naval forces to operate in a synchronized manner, which is not possible through the traditional means. They allow naval forces to exchange sensor data on battlefields. These systems utilize sensor grids, engagement grids, high-quality information grids, and Command and Control (C2) processes to create a common operating picture of the battlefield, thereby allowing troops to respond quickly to enemy threats.



Request Free Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=267183224



Based on region, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the Autonomous Ships Market in 2018



Asia Pacific has witnessed rapid economic development over the years, resulting in an increase in maritime trade. This rise in sea trade has subsequently led to an increasing demand for ships for the transportation of manufactured goods worldwide. Thus, the rising number of ships has increased the demand for autonomous ships in the Asia Pacific region. According to UNCTAD, South Korea, Japan, and China are the major players in the shipbuilding industry and are expected to account for 80% of the tanker orders during the forecast period. According to IHS Marine, since 2009, 133 LNG tankers have been built in Asia – 100 in South Korea, 20 in China, and 13 in Japan. Shipbuilding companies from Japan, South Korea, and China are also among the largest players in each of the 4 major segments, namely, tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, and offshore vessels.



Key market players in the Autonomous Ships Market include Wartsila (Finland), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Northrop Grumman (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), General Electric (US), ABB (Switzerland), and Honeywell International (US), among others.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com