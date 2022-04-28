Autonomous Train Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2022 -- The report "Autonomous Train Market by Level of Automation (GOA1, GOA2, GOA3, GOA4), Technology (CBTC, ERTMS, ATC, PTC), Application, Component (Antenna, Camera), Train Type (Metro, Light Rail, Bullet Train/HSR), Track Length, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The autonomous train market is estimated to be 60,078 units in 2018 and is projected to reach a market size of 106,290 units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period.



The market growth is driven by factors such as the rise in demand for safety, security, and efficient mode of transport.



CBTC technology: Expected to dominate the autonomous train market



Almost 68% of the world's automated metro lines are operated using CBTC systems, which is close to three-quarters of the newly built fully automated metro infrastructure during the last decade. CBTC is projected to account for the largest market share as various ongoing projects and future proposed lines implemented with CBTC are expected to be undertaken. Thus, the market for CBTC is expected to dominate the autonomous train market.



GOA 4: Expected to be the fastest growing in the autonomous train market



The GOA 4 is estimated to be the fastest market segment, by volume, of the autonomous train market during the forecast period. Presently, the autonomous technology is used for passenger trains for mass public rapid transit across the globe. The number of trains is increasing year-on-year across the globe, raising concerns related to the safety of trains and passengers, which is expected to be provided with the implementation of and monitoring by autonomous technology GOA 4. Thus, the GOA 4 segment is expected to grow at a higher rate in the autonomous train market for passenger applications.



Asia Pacific is the leading regional market for autonomous train market



The Asia Pacific region is led by emerging countries, including China and India, where the installation of metro lines is growing at a faster pace than other countries in the region. The Asia Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing region in the global autonomous train market, due to the increasing infrastructural developments, increase in government spending on the transportation sector, and on-going/upcoming projects in various countries. The increased levels of automation and demand for efficient and safe transportation are major factors expected to drive the market for autonomous trains.



Key Market Players:



The ecosystem of the autonomous train market consists of manufacturers such as Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Bombardier (Canada), Hitachi (Japan), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan).



