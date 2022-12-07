NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- AMA Research released the latest study on Autonomous Trucks Market Growth Outlook 2022-2027 provides an opportunity to better understand details about fundamental restructuring and growth prognosis in Autonomous Trucks Market. This study offers current relevant facts and correlations and elaborates long-term, sustainable strategic and operative suggestions taken up by leading and emerging manufacturers. The sector faces an unprecedented change with regard to the far-reaching effects that it will have on the industry and its users and how it has been factored into the market trajectory and growth cycle of players such as Daimler AG (Germany), Waymo (Alphabet) (United States), Tesla Inc. (United States), Embark (United States), TuSimple, Inc. (United States), MAN SE (Germany), Starsky Robotics (United States), AB Volvo (Sweden), DAF (Paccar) (United States), Scania (Sweden).



Scope of the Report of Autonomous Trucks

Autonomous trucks or self-driving trucks require no human driver. These trucks are best suited for long-distance highways. Humans are still needed to navigate local streets and non-driving tasks such as coupling tractors and trailers, fueling, inspection, loading, and unloading. This technology has the potential to make commercial trucking more cost-efficient and safer. This approach is likely to lead to the â€œdigitizationâ€ of freight, with app-based marketplaces where local drivers can select from available loads. There has been a range of tests and developments taking place in the autonomous vehicle sector in the last few years. The adoption of this technology depends on factors such as technological limitations and public acceptance.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous), Application (Commercial, Military, Industrial), Components (Hardware, Software), Truck Type (Light Trucks, Medium Trucks, Heavy Trucks, Very Heavy Trucks)

Key Developments in the Market:

- In August 2019, UPS Ventures made a minority investment in autonomous driving company TuSimple. Together, both companies are testing self-driving tractor-trailers on a route in Arizona to determine whether the vehicles can improve service and efficiency in the UPS® network. This is an extension of the ongoing commercial relationship between UPS and TuSimple in which UPS has purchased transportation services from TuSimple.

- In October 2017, autonomous trucks built and operated by the startup Embark have been hauling Frigidaire refrigerators 650 miles along the I-10 freeway. The route begins from a warehouse in El Paso, Texas, to a distribution center in Palm Springs, California. It showcases the way that tech-giants see self-driving playing into the logistics industry.



Market Drivers:

Labor Shortage Is Driving the Demand for Trucks That Do Not Require Human Assistance

High Demand Since Autonomy Leads To Reduced Costs of Operation

Market Trends:

Research and Developments in Technology to Increase Reliability and Minimize Faults or Failure



Opportunities:

The Booming Logistics Industry Will Raise Demand

E-Commerce Growth and Rising Focus On Speedy Transport of Freight



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Autonomous Trucks Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Autonomous Trucks market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Autonomous Trucks Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Autonomous Trucks

Chapter 4: Presenting the Autonomous Trucks Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Autonomous Trucks market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Autonomous Trucks Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



