Autonomous Vehicle Market Size to Be Worth USD 724.36 Bn Growing at 38.5% CAGR Till 2027; Industry Revenue, Statistics, Forecast by Emergen Research

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Autonomous Vehicle Market



A self-driving vehicle, also known as autonomous vehicle, is a vehicle capable of moving safely with very little or no human input by sensing its environment. The market is projected to grow over the forecast period due to the growing safety issues across the world relating to driving. The global autonomous vehicle market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 724.36 Billion by 2027 from USD 53.50 Billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 38.5% through the forecast period, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.



Key participants include Honda Motor Corporation, , Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, General Motors, Audi AG, Nissan Motor Company, Tesla and Toyota Motor Corporation among others.



Interested in this Autonomous Vehicle market report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/59



The emergence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) may well be a significant autonomous cars market growth driver. They assist in reducing the pressure on the propulsion by avoiding distractions.



Market Drivers



Growing investments in the digital infrastructure are the primary driving factor of the global autonomous vehicle market. Increased government funding will lead to the development of better technology relating to self-driving vehicles and boost the market growth. Moreover, higher safety issues regarding driving and traffic safety will boost the market demand as these vehicles can sense the environment and respond accordingly even if the person driving fails to do so.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Camera

LiDAR

Radar

Ultrasonic Sensor



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Civil

Robo Taxi

Ride hail and share

Self-driving bus

Self-driving truck



Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



Rise within the event of smart cities is also a key factor driving the expansion of the autonomous cars market. the electrical autonomous cars help reduce pollution in smart cities and also help to fight global temperature change. By using driverless cars, traffic accidents is decreased by 90%, significantly improving the protection of our roads.



Regional Outlook



North America is projected to dominate the global market due to the high demand for these vehicles in the region. The amendment acts undertaken by the U.S. government to include autonomous vehicles on the public roads will boost the market demand in the region. Europe is also expected to emerge as a promising market due to the governments' active initiatives to encourage self-driving vehicles



# Autonomous Vehicle Market Report to grow your business needs: Now Purchase @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/59



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Autonomous Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Autonomous Vehicle Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increased energy savings by autonomous vehicles



4.2.2.2. Environmental impact due to traditional vehicles



4.2.2.3. Rising need for road safety



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Non-availability of infrastructure in developing countries



4.2.3.2. High manufacturing cost



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Autonomous Vehicle Market By Component Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Component Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Camera



5.1.2. LiDAR



5.1.3. Radar



5.1.4. Ultrasonic Sensor



Chapter 6. Autonomous Vehicle Market By Fuel Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Fuel Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)



6.1.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



6.1.3. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



To be Continued…!



Browse Full RD with TOC of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-vehicle-market

Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Activated Carbon Market Size Worth USD 14.07 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% | Emergen Research



Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market To Be Worth USD 29.32 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Neurostimulation Devices Market To Reach USD 13.70 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 12.6% | Emergen Research



Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market to Reach USD 18.28 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research



Sodium Dichromate Market To Be Worth USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027| Emergen Research



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs