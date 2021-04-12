Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The global Autonomous Vehicle Market is projected to reach USD 724.36 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The emergence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) may well be a significant autonomous cars market growth driver. They assist in reducing the pressure on the propulsion by avoiding distractions. These things are mainly equipped with computing and other similar unique features. Additionally, the growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies in mapping, cameras, processors, software sensors and algorithms are resulting in the betterment of the applicability of ADAS in every vehicle.



The detailed market intelligence report on the Autonomous Vehicle market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Autonomous Vehicle market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.



Key participants include Honda Motor Corporation, , Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, General Motors, Audi AG, Nissan Motor Company, Tesla and Toyota Motor Corporation among others.



The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Autonomous Vehicle market.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Autonomous Vehicle Market on the basis of source, application and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Camera

LiDAR

Radar

Ultrasonic Sensor



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Civil

Robo Taxi

Ride hail and share

Self-driving bus

Self-driving truck



Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



Radical Features of the Autonomous Vehicle Market Report:



The report encompasses Autonomous Vehicle market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Autonomous Vehicle industry



Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Autonomous Vehicle market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistic. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Autonomous Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Autonomous Vehicle Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increased energy savings by autonomous vehicles



4.2.2.2. Environmental impact due to traditional vehicles



4.2.2.3. Rising need for road safety



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Non-availability of infrastructure in developing countries



4.2.3.2. High manufacturing cost



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Autonomous Vehicle Market By Component Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



CONTINUED…!



Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us, and we will make sure you get a report tailored to your research needs.

