Autonomous Vehicles Market Critical Analysis with Expert Opinion: Google, Tesla, BMW, Baidu

Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Autonomous Vehicles market may see a growth rate of 28%.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Google (United States), General Motors (United States), Ford Motor Company (United States), Tesla (United States), Intel (United States), Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Volkswagen (Germany), BMW (Germany), Baidu (China), Toyota (Japan), Audi (Germany) and Jaguar (U.K.)



Autonomous vehicle refers to a mode of transportation which automates and guide itself without human conduction. It is widely known as a driverless car, robot car, self-driving car or autonomous vehicle. These vehicles use Artificial Intelligence, light detection & ranging (LiDAR) and RADAR sensing technology capable of reading and sensing the environment operating their selves. Considering the growth in the vehicle to everything (V2X) technology and rising autonomous across industries, the autonomous vehicle market expected to gain traction during the forecasted period. Recently companies such as Toyota, Google and Tesla have taken steps to innovate through technology and find a solution to potential challenges in the market such as improper infrastructure, especially in low and middle-income economies.



Market Drivers

- Availability of ITS Corridors and Smart Road Infrastructure

- Integration of Technologies and Reduction of Manual Errors

- Less Battery Capacity & Less Consumption of Gas Making It Cost-effective

- Better Choice for Safe, Productive and Efficient Driving Option



Market Trend

- Growing Development and Introduction of HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles

- Growing Use of AI Advancement and Blockchain as Enforcement Technologies



Restraints

- Concern Related to Full-fledged Safety and Security

- Unavailability of Required Infrastructure in Developing Countries



Opportunities

- Transformation in Autonomous Driving Ecosystem and Robotic Assistance

- Supportive Regulatory Framework and Government Funding

- Growing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in Developing Countries



Challenges

- System Reliability and Uncertainty in User Acceptance

- Deployment of Efficient Crowd Navigation Technologies



In May 2018, Jaguar partnered with Waymo to develop the world's first premium self-driving electric vehicle. Jaguar Land Rover and Waymo will work together in order to design and engineer self-driving Jaguar I-PACE vehicles. This long-term strategic collaboration goal is to make cars safer, free up people's valuable time and improve mobility for everyone.



European and North American countries such as the US, Germany, UK, and Netherlands were pioneers of self-driving vehicle licensing, and have introduced regulations for self-driving cars on public roads and issued autonomous testing permits. Last year, 33 US states introduced legislation related to autonomous vehicles and The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published the "A Vision for Safety" document, which takes a nonregulatory approach toward promoting AV safety.



The Autonomous Vehicles market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Autonomous Vehicles Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Autonomous Vehicles Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (Transportation, Defense), Component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor), Level of Automation (Level 3, Level 4, Level 5), Fuel type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)))

5.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Autonomous Vehicles Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Autonomous Vehicles Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



