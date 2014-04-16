AutoNow Promises Premier Cars at Highly Discounted Rates

Scranton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Good news for the Scranton folks looking hard for an economical used car deal, AutoNow, a leading name among Scranton used car dealerships has assured quality vehicles at discounted prices. The company also offers the best deals possible on each of their auto models accompanied by full assistance for insurance & document compensation.



“We deliver you the highest quality used vehicles at fairly affordable rates. Being a customer-oriented firm, we are very much concerned about the convenience of our clients and hence always strive to assure a highly secure, premium & easy shopping. As we are on track on our client’s equities and payments, we can suggest best purchase always. Trust us for a positive assessment, advice & financing of used cars,” stated the AutoNow spokesman.



The spokesman further mentioned about their huge inventory bustling with versatile makes & models. Every car offered is passed through comprehensive 61 point inspection by licensed car service technicians, on all aspects of the cars. “All our used cars in Scranton are thoroughly inspected and serviced to ensure a transparent buy for the customers,” the spokesman continued.



Speaking on financing affairs, AutoNow guaranteed financing assistance for every customer, regardless of credit report. The company manager informed conveniently low down payments starting from 199 USD & weekly payments from 49 USD.



“Unlike other regular used car dealers, we don’t consider your credit report. No SS number is needed here; we finance our cars on our clients. Besides, we would help you to rebuild your credit,” smiled the AutoNow manager. The company media personnel also emphasized on a warranty assurance on most of the cars & after-sales support.



About AutoNow

AutoNow is a leading used car dealer in Scranton offering versatile quality models at highly affordable rates with financing assistance for all. All the vehicles available here are serviced and inspected by a licensed service technician. For more information, visit http://www.autonow.net