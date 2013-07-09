AutoNow.net Presents Quality Used Cars in Scranton with Down Payments from Just 199 USD

Scranton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- The Scranton folks are mostly interested in used cars these days given the huge recession blow. Great news for those in quest of cost effective premium used cars Scranton PA- Auto Now, one of the leading used car dealerships in Scranton PA has announced to offer top notch pre-owned vehicles at highly affordable rates with down payments from just 199 USD.



"If you are looking for cheap used cars in Scranton PA, come to us. We are a client oriented pre-owned car dealer. Hence we will try our best to present you with your dream vehicle which will not only be good to drive on but would be pocket-friendly as well. We guarantee you of inspected and well-certified used cars only. We have come up with incredibly low down & weekly payments", said a spokesperson from Auto Now. The weekly payments here start from 49 USD.



When it comes to the quality of used cars available, the store has been serving the customers with fuel efficient and highest standard used cars always. Their 61 Point inspection service is carried on all car parts such as engine, suspension, transmission, cooling, brakes, electrical and more by licensed and expert service technicians.



"We have equipped ourselves with a huge inventory so that the customers get to pick their preferred car from a vast selection. We have got models from all the eminent names such as Buick, Subaru, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Mercury, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Saturn, Pontiac & several other elite auto labels", said the manager of Autonow.net.



The manager further emphasized on financing assistance for the customers and complete assistance regarding financial document compilation & insurance. As per his statement, Auto Now being a prominent pre-owned auto dealer keeps complete track of its client's payments & equities which enables them to present the customers with best buys. He stressed on assessing, suggesting & financing the cars just as per client's set budget.



"It's good to mention here that application is really easy with us. We are your trusted bad credit car dealers in Scranton PA who won't bother about your past credit history while financing the cars. We assure you of guaranteed credit approval as we finance our vehicles depending on the person & not on his previous credit issues. There is no requirement of SSN while applying with us", the manager added.



To know more about Auto Now, visit http://www.autonow.net