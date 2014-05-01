AutoPartsNutz.com Now Distributing Parts to Independent Shops

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- AutoPartsNutz.com now focuses on distributing replacement parts to the many thousands of independent auto and truck repair shops across the nation. These shops are free from the limitations often imposed by franchise agreements including in-house profit center pricing and/or corporate purchasing processes. The shops that operate under this independent business model can now benefit from the company’s superior parts cost structure. The AutoPartsNutz.com partnership not only translates into increased profits but their superior “in stock” and delivery systems are the best in the USA.



In today’s economy, more and more vehicle owners everywhere seem to appreciate the presence of local independent auto repair shops for the personalized treatment and great pricing for all their repair and service needs. Those big corporate franchises and dealerships place enormous pricing goals which are not only financially unfair for their customers, but create an unnecessary adversarial relationship between the customers and the people making the repairs. When the parts pricing dictates what businesses can charge for parts and service, the customers that suffer those high prices often correct it by attempting to minimize the labor portion. Doing business with AutoPartsNutz.com not only allows shops to charge their normal labor rate, but because their pricing is so cheap compared to others, shop owners actually can make more on the parts themselves and still remain highly competitive.



AutoPartsNutz.com applauds independent shops for their dedication to their customers and their profession of repairing cars. They will strive to offer such businesses the best parts and pricing at all times. AutoPartsNutz.com consistently offers the most competitive pricing in the parts industry, which can only translate into low prices for shops and low prices for the vehicle owners who frequent those shops. AutoPartsNutz.com has proven their ability to increase profitability for their clients with their advanced parts cost structure.



For more information or to set up an account with AutoPartsNutz.com visit them online or call 855-330-NUTZ



About Auto Parts Nutz

Auto Parts Nutz is an online auto parts store serving all over the world. They offer a wide range of products for all major car makes and models at the lowest prices on the Internet. Their extensive catalog and comprehensive policies make them a favorite for online auto sales.



For more information visit www.autopartsnutz.com.