AutoRenewGroup.com Creates a One Stop Shop for Chicago Auto Reconditioning Needs

Libertyville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Most drivers will need to get their vehicle detailed at some point in its lifespan. A good reconditioning company can make any vehicle look its best. From removing dents to cleaning the interior upholstery, auto detailing companies make it their mission to enhance the appearance of any vehicle.



Auto Renew Group comprises three auto reconditioning companies providing Chicagoland residents with any type of car cosmetic services they need. At AutoRenewGroup.com, visitors will find detailed information about three companies that have served Chicago for many years.



The three companies are Dent Star, Sudsational, and Kevin’s Car Cosmetics, all of which provide car reconditioning services of all types. Dent Star, for example, specializes in dent removal on any type of vehicle, while Kevin’s Car Cosmetics provides paint jobs, side panel repairs, bumper repairs, wheel repairs and other services. And at Sudsational, visitors will find complete detailing, washing, and waxing services, along with deodorizing and bio-cleaning.



A spokesperson for AutoRenewGroup.com explained why the three companies have thrived even in tough economic times:



“Our group consists of three businesses and each one has grown substantially over the last few years. This is because as well as offering a great price we take great care and attention with our work. As car lovers ourselves we treat each vehicle as if it were our own and it’s this care and attention to detail that has led each business to individual success.”



The AutoRenewGroup.com website includes links to each company’s official site. From these sites, visitors can learn more about pricing, testimonials, and services offered. Along with featuring links to each company’s website, AutoRenewGroup.com has location information. Shops are located throughout suburban Chicago, and the website will particularly appeal to residents of the west and northwest suburbs of Chicago, including areas like Downers Grove, Deer Park, and Crest Hill. The website also seeks to attract those looking for express auto body repair in the Palatine and Deer Park, IL area and express auto body repair in and around Downers Grove, IL. They do insurance work at both locations.



For visitors interested in seeing visual evidence of the Auto Renew Group’s work, the website features a showcase of various repairs that have been performed by the group during years of service in the Chicago area. The gallery includes pictures of scratch removal, dent repair, interior detailing, and other services.



The Auto Renew Group hopes the website will make it easier for Chicago residents to find the detailing services they need. Visitors are encouraged to visit the site for everything from complete auto repair to basic detailing.



About AutoRenewGroup.com

AutoRenewGroup consists of three auto repair and reconditioning companies in west and northwest Chicagoland. The three companies include Dent Star, Sudsational, and Kevin’s Car Cosmetics. For more information, please visit: http://autorenewgroup.com