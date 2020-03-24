Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The global "Autotransfusion Devices Market Size" is predicted to reach USD 320.5 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The shortage of allogeneic blood and surge in invasive surgeries in developed as well as developing countries will boost the autotransfusion devices market trends in the forthcoming years. According to a survey conducted by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016, the patient group over 60 years had the highest consumption of allogeneic blood, accounting for an estimated 79.0% of the total blood transfusion that took place in the developed regions. Moreover, the increasing number of surgical procedures and surge in critical injuries are factors expected to fuel demand for autotransfusion devices in the foreseeable future.



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Autotransfusion Devices Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Autotransfusion Devices Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



Key Players Operating in The Autotransfusion Devices Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Haemonetics Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)

Beijing Jingjing Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

The report offers valuable insights into all the dominating trends of the global autotransfusion devices market size. It provides a comprehensive synopsis of all the segments and shares analytical statistics on all the regions of the market. The report is put together after a wide-ranging investigation followed by insightful exploration to aid companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. The report provides a clear depiction of the market size to help our readers acknowledge all the potential threats in the market. Besides, it also covers all the latest advancements and development, product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations & partnerships that took place in recent times.



Robust Healthcare Infrastructure to Boost Revenue in North America



North America generated a revenue of USD 125.8 million in 2018 and is projected to remain dominant in the autotransfusion devices market during the forecast period. The rising inclination towards autologous blood transfusion in major cardiovascular & orthopedic surgeries will support the growth of the autologous blood transfusion devices market in North America. The developed healthcare infrastructure will further contribute to the growth of the market in North America. In Europe, the rapidly increasing number of surgeries coupled with a strong emphasis on the adoption of intraoperative and postoperative cell salvage techniques are likely to offer substantial growth opportunities for the market.



Additionally, growing efficiency in blood transfusion devices in countries such as the UK, France, Germany, and others will further foster the growth of the market in Europe. According to a study conducted by Cochrane in 2010, the use of autotransfusion systems in orthopedic and cardiovascular surgical procedures showed an average saving of 0.7 units of blood per patient. These factors together are expected to aid the expansion of the market in Europe.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions

Number of Cardiovascular Procedures for Key Countries, 2018

Number of Orthopedic Procedures for Key Countries, 2018

Number of Obstetrics & Gynecological Procedures for Key Countries, 2018

Global Autotransfusion Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Autotransfusion Systems

Consumables & Accessories

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Neurological Surgeries

Obstetrics & Gynecological Surgeries

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospital

Specialty Clinics & Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the World



