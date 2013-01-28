Autowranglers.com CEO Announces Partnership with for the Women We Love for Barry Barbee, It Is Personal

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- “I normally do not like to mix business with my personal life, but this an exception,” said Barbee, CEO of Autowranglers.com.



Barbee’s wife Jayme is battling cervical cancer. Jayme delivered their son Andrew prematurely because she was fighting cancer. “Andrew is healthy, happy and as great a boy as you can imagine. The team at the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit in Macon did a jam-up job on him. The Ronald McDonald House of Central Georgia put me up so I could be with Andrew during the day and Jayme at night,” Barbee said.



Barbee has held fundraisers for Ronald McDonald House Charities as a way to say thanks, and this time the situation is a bit different.



Jayme is a patient of Southeastern Gynecologic Oncology, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.



“Jayme is a patient of ours. This is how I got to know Barry,” said Janet Kempe of Southeastern Gynecologic Oncology. She actually runs the Foundation arm of the oncology practice, For the Women We Love, formerly known as SEGO-We Care Foundation.



“When St. Joseph’s bought Southeastern Gynecologic Oncology (SEGO), they also bought the name for the Foundation. Our attorney suggested we change the name. This name [For the Women We Love] comes from a fundraiser we hosted last year in Lawrenceville, GA, , Walk for the Women We Love,” Kempe continued.



Barbee was in a tight bind. Jayme’s medical bills were stacking up. He was away from home and was trying to be dad, husband, caregiver and support all at one time. “It is tough, but I refused to give up, and I still refuse to give up. Jayme needs me,” Barbee said. Barbee needed help, so he turned to Janet Kempe and the Sue Kassin Memorial Indigent Fund. The fund helps patients and families with financial support when they need it. Barbee applied for help.



“I was afraid I was going to lose our house,” said Barbee with some tears welling in his eyes, “but the Foundation and the fund cut a check to pay my mortgage.”



It is because For the Women We Love helped the Barbee family in their time of need, Barbee is returning the favor.



Autowranglers.com is a nationwide car buying service. You contact Barbee or one of his associates by phone or email. Give them as much information as you can about your car, truck, boat or RV. You will get a quote. If you accept, within 24 hours someone will come to your house and take your car off of your hands.



“We will buy any car, running or not,” Barbee said, after composing himself.



In addition to buying cars directly, Barbee has the Donation Direct Purchase Program™. If you prefer to donate your car or truck to charity, contact him with the same information. The only difference is 100 percent of the proceeds go to the charity of your choice in your name.



“We [Autowranglers.com] do not keep any of the charitable donations. Now that we are partnering with For the Women We Love, if you want to sell your car and donate the money to them, I can make that happen for you,” Barbee said, “Autowranglers.com is changing the face of the way charitable automobile donations are made.



For the Women We Love is a 501(c)3 organization, so any donations made to them are tax-deductible.



“We were awarded our tax-free status in 2006 with help from patient families. It has made a huge difference for us. The money donated goes to the Sue Kassin Fund and programs for counseling and educating patients and families,” Kempe continued.



If you are interested in learning more about the Donation Direct Purchase Program™, contact Barbee at www.autowranglers.com and if you are interested in learning more about For the Women We Love, visit their website at http://www.sego-wecarefoundation.com/index.html



