Autumn Meadow Trading LLC Launches 2013 Citronella Soy Candle Line

Toms River, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Autumn Meadow Trading LLC, the makers of premium soy scented candles , has just unveiled the launch of its brand new 2013 Citronella soy candle line. The new collection is timed perfectly for the summer season and consists of four new skin safe products designed to be used while outdoors.



Autumn Meadow Trading Company’s Citronella soy candles are made with 100% natural soy wax, jojoba oil, and skin safe Citronella oil. These candles are designed to be used as a lotion to soften skin and keep away the bugs. For those not familiar, the new specially designed Citronella soy candle collection is rather easy to use. All the user must do is light the candle in order to allow a wax pool to form. When enough liquid wax has accumulated, the wax can be directly poured onto the skin and then rubbed in like a normal lotion.



Citronella Candle Line - Four unique skin safe Citronella products for summer 2013.



Pricing: $7.99 to $24.99 MSRP



Citronella Lotion Candle - Skin safe Citronella soy candle in a half coconut shell.



Citronella Body Spray - Skin safe Citronella in our classic body spray.



Citronella Buckets - Skin safe Citronella soy candle in a galvanized bucket.



Citronella Candle Jar - A classic Citronella soy candle in a large jar candle.



To protect your skin from mosquito bites use the Citronella candle each hour or half an hour for the best results. Before using Citronella candles on your skin, check its reaction by putting a small amount of the Citronella candle wax or spray on the back of the hand. In some rare cases citronella oil can cause allergic reaction if your body is too sensitive. Checking for a reaction is highly recommended. Also, when finished outside and coming back inside the house, it is recommended to remove with the help of soap and water.



About Autumn Meadow Trading Company

Autumn Meadow Trading Company was the Asbury Park Press Reader’s Choice for Best Craft and Gift Shop in 2012,their products are available at either their retail location in Historic Downtown Toms River, NJ or online at www.autumnmeadow.com. Visit Autumn Meadow Trading Company online for all your candle needs.



SOURCE Autumn Meadow Trading LLC