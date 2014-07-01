San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUXL), was announced concerning whether the takeover of Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by QLT Inc is unfair to NASDAQ:AUXL stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUXL)) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:AUXL shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Auxilium Pharmaceuticals breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:AUXL investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On June 26, 2014, Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUXL) and QLT Inc. (NASDAQ: QLTI) announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. plans to merge with QLT Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QLT will be merged with and into Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Current shareholders of Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc will receive 3.1359 QLT Inc. shares for each Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc share, subject to certain adjustments. Based on a closing price of $5.40 per share on June 25, 2014, of OLT Inc shares Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc investors will receive approximately $16.93 per NASDAQ:AUXL share.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:AUXL shares at $37.00 per share, that AUXL shares traded prior to the takeover announcement as high as $32.89 per share on March 4, 2014, and that following the takeover announcement NASDAQ:AUXL shares jumped in the open market to as high as $21.82 per share on June 26, 2014, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ:AUXL stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $211.43 million in 2010 to $400.71 million in 2013. Shares of Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUXL) grew from just under $15 per share on May 2013 to as high as almost $33 per share in March 2014.



On June 27, 2014, NASDAQ:AUXL shares closed at $21.26 per share.



