AV Homes Inc (NASDAQ:AVHI) Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who purchased shares of AV Homes Inc (NASDAQ:AVHI) was announced concerning whether certain AV Homes officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of AV Homes Inc (NASDAQ:AVHI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain AV Homes officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



AV Homes Inc reported that its Total Revenue increased from $88.98 million in 2011 to $10.749 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $165.88 million to $90.23 million.



Shares of AV Homes Inc (NASDAQ:AVHI) grew from $6.26 per share in November 2011 to as high as $17.73 per share in June 2013.



On August 12, 2013, NASDAQLAVHI shares closed at $15.77 per share.



Those who purchased shares of AV Homes Inc (NASDAQ:AVHI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com