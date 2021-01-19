AV Receiver Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 : LG Electronics, Harman Kardon, Inkel Corporation, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- An audio/video (AV) receiver is a consumer electronic system used in a home theatre that absorbs and magnifies an audio signal and enables speakers and screens to be used. The receiver is the key link, for the sound-visual needs of the home theatre system. The position of the receiver has improved as the success of home entertainment has risen. Today's audio/video (AV) receivers are capable of processing a wide range of optical audio signals. Audio/video (AV) receiver systems, control, video encoding, decoders and formats, audio features, and integration capabilities.



Some leading players profiled in the report are:

Sony, Yamaha, Onkyo (Pioneer), D+M Group(Sound United), LG Electronics, Harman Kardon, Inkel Corporation, NAD, Rotel, Anthem AV Solutions Limited, Pyle, Cambridge Audio, Arcam



Market Drivers

Advances in home audio technologies and the growing demand for high-quality audio systems propel the need for audio/video (AV) receivers. Trends in the technology market, such as virtual living rooms, have raised the need for home theatre systems and hence for audio/video (AV) receivers. Declining costs of home theatre items have continued to boost the market for audio/video (AV) receiver systems. However, low-cost solutions challenge the demand for home audio systems and, as a result, the market for audio/video (AV) receivers. The latest audio/video (AV) receiver systems in the market offer smooth, multi-room audio streaming.



On the basis of types, the global AV Receiver market is segmented into:

5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels, 7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels, 9.2 Sound Channels, Others



The latest document is specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the global AV Receiver market scenario. According to industry analysts, the global AV Receiver market is poised to demonstrate a tremendous growth rate throughout the forecast duration. The potential market growth can be accredited to the significant spike in product demand across the industry. In the later segment of the report, the authors have stressed on the intensely competitive environment of the market. The report further highlights the leading market rivals, their current market positions, product portfolios, profit margins, gross revenue shares, pricing analysis, sales network, and distribution channels. Moreover, the latest study offers a granular examination of the major growth parameters of the AV Receiver market, its potential business avenues, and the key market dynamics.



Regional Outlook

Centered on the region, the global market for audio/video (AV) receiver products can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. Europe and North America account for the greatest market share of audio/video (AV) receiver units. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing area in the market for audio/video (AV) transmitter devices led by rising demand from countries like China.



Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

The latest research report performs qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global AV Receiver market based on a wide array of economic and non-economic factors.



The report presents an accurate study of the leading regional segments and estimates their respective market growth rates over the projected timeline.



The latest report thus endows the reader with a deep understanding of the AV Receiver market's competitive landscape, incorporating the market ranking of the key market players, their new product launches, and several other business expansion policies.



Important Parameters Analyzed in the Competitive Study:

- Company Profiles

- Gross Revenue

- Profit margins

- Product sales trends

- Industry Analysis

- Product pricing

- Sales & distribution channels



