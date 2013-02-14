ForexMinute Reviews Ava FX, a Forex Broker to Help Traders Know Its Credentials

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- In its review, ForexMinute described Ava FX ‘an all-round broker.’ The review praises it for features that include Forex and CFDs, live feeds, high leverage, and others. Furthermore, ForexMinute also praised it for its user-friendly features and recommendable customer support.



ForexMinute concluded the review by stating, “Overall, we were very happy with this broker, as they provide unique education tools to their traders amongst other things. These are the education center and the online tutorial, both of which are of the highest grade in the industry.”



According to the review, “Ava FX is the top of the bunch when it comes to an all-round broker, as they understand the different ways of bringing Forex and CFD trading to the client.”



The unbiased and genuine reviews from ForexMinute are based on the brokers’ trading quality, user friendly platforms, regular and genuine live feeds, hassle free customer support, etc. amongst others.



An overall and precise verdict is calculated based on mentioned services. The online news portal also lists the best brokers in its “TOP FOREX BROKERS” section. Other than brokers’ reviews, ForexMinute’s services include minute-to-minute financial news, fundamental and technical analysis, Forex tools, and other resources.



