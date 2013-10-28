Avail $10 off on Latest 12 Volt Heater at My12voltstore

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- While introducing the latest 12v Heater, My12voltstore offers $10 off on any heater over $100. The online store being a “one stop” place to purchase heaters brings only the best for the customers. One just has to enter coupon code “Heater10” during checkout to avail the discount.



My12voltstore showcases some of the best and easy to use models of portable 12 volt heaters. While elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “The 12 volt heater ensures that you remain warm in the coldest of temperatures. We have small heaters that plug into cigarette lighters as well as larger heaters that plug directly to your 12 Volt power source. Buy a 12 volt heater from us and get a great deal on this useful gadget.”



They offer 12 Volt heaters from leading manufacturers like RoadPro, Maradyne, Koolatron, Power Hunt, Tracker and Rally etc. Customers can any time log on to www.my12voltstore.com and check out versatile 12 volt heaters that allow switching from heat to cool settings with the flip of a switch.



“Browse our store to choose from our great value-for-money products, and benefit from competitive prices, convenient shipping options and prompt customer support service. Have a question? Call 877-432-7660. We are glad to assist you”, added a representative.



Moreover, it’s not only the 12 volt heaters; the online store also showcases a wide range of other 12 volt products including numerous branded 12 volt TV's, coolers and refrigerators.



About My12VoltStore.com

My12VoltStore.com owned and managed by Hebron Consumer Products (HCP Corp) is a one-stop-shop for 12 volt appliances. Head-quartered in Chicago, USA, the company is dedicated to providing high quality consumer products like 12 volt fans, 12 volt refrigerators and 12 volt coolers directly to customers. The online store is a comprehensive inventory shop for all brands of energy-efficient 12 volt products and accessories. They offer premium quality products at competitive prices, convenient shipping options and prompt customer support service.



For more information, please visit http://www.my12voltstore.com

Contact Detail:-

Phone:-1-877-432-7660