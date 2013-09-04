Avail AT81 Action Camera Online from Cheapcarcamera.com

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- All sports lovers can now have the best quality AT81 Action Camera from the website cheapcarcamera.com. The majority of products provided at the CarCameras store are FCC and CE certified. This online electronic store offers the AT81 Waterproof Night Vision Action Sport Camera with 1.5 inch TFT Screen and 5 Mega CMOS Sensor at wholesale price to customers. The expert designing team is said to utilize the features of advanced technology in order to deliver completely desirable and latest products to shoppers. In addition, the manufacturer also guarantees to fulfill the requirements and needs of diverse customers with high-end user friendly electronic items.



The AT81 Sport Video Camera is in-built with G-sensor, and hence the videos cannot be deleted or eliminated by loop recording. The listed features of this waterproof sports camera include 1080P/720P resolution, 130 degree wide angle all glasses lens, Micro-SD card slot with up to 64G memory support, MOV/JPG file format, 4X digital zoom, HDMI/ USB2.0 socket, built-in and external microphone along with speaker, 800mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery, 2 pcs LED white light and 4 pcs infrared lamp. The featured products are said to be manufactured with the best quality processed and raw materials, which ensures reliability as well as durability of finished items.



The website says, “By leveraging the latest ecommerce technologies and integrated supply chain solutions, we ensure we maintain a transparent, efficient and cost-effective operation to ensure clients gain the maximum competitive advantage.”



Rubber pads, Nylon strap, Handle bar grip, AC charger, Battery, User manual, 3M pads, Curve helmet pedestal, Flat base mount, waterproof case, HID MI cable and USB cable are the standard accessories that come along with the purchase of AT81 Action Camera. Potential buyers can also choose from optional accessories like Rubber strap, 90 Degree Bend Side Mount, Microphone and Chest Mount Harness. Large orders ranging from 50 and above can receive 9.52% discount on prices. The online store cheapcarcamera.com provides a number of easy online payment options to customers with methods like PayPal, Western Union, Wire Transfer and Money Bookers.



The online electronic super store cheapcarcamera.com also offers GPS Navigator, GPS Receiver, Car GPS Tracker, Car Black Box, Driving Recorder, Car Video recorder, Car Camera, Video Recorder and much more to shoppers from all over the world. Each delivered product passes through battery test, shock-proof test and other quality tests to ensure 100% customer satisfaction.



To get more information about AT81 Action Camera, visit http://www.cheapcarcamera.com/at81-waterproof-night-vision-action-sport-camera-15-inch-tft-screen-5-mega-cmos-sensor-p-207.html.



About Carcameras

The Carcameras store has been manufacturing consumer electronics for many years. This company has several years of experience in wholesale and global retail. Thousands of the latest electronic items are offered to customers worldwide through the website cheapcarcamera.com.



Media Contact

Carcameras

Address: 906#, NO.7, Li Yu Tang

Da Lang, Long Hua, Shenzhen, China

Post code: 518109

Tel: 0755-83268612 Fax: 0755-83268603

Email: cardvr@cheapcarcamera.com

URL: http://www.cheapcarcamera.com/

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