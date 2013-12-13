Avail Cruelty Free Christmas Shopping at Ruffle No Feathers

Derby, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- With Christmas fast approaching, most of us are turning our thoughts to Christmas shopping however, when it comes to shopping cruelty free, that's when the task of finding that perfect gift can become a little trickier! Well, fear not, Ruffle No Feathers is here to help. With great Leaping Bunny approved brands all 'under one roof' One’s cruelty free Christmas shopping couldn't be made any easier.



Shopping for him? Why not try the Bulldog Skincare Range? This multi Award Winning range will surely be gratefully received and much better than a pair of socks!



Gifts for her? The possibilities are endless! There's the fantastic BM Beauty make-up range with eyeshadows and lipgloss to suit every colouring, the Glam Colour Cosmetics Lipsticks, perfect for a kiss under the mistletoe, or how about some pampering with the Buddha Beauty Skincare range? Their body lotions and skin scrubs are perfect for preparing skin for all those Christmas parties.



The great range of Buddha Beauty Candles are perfect for the hard to buy for relative or even adding a delicious fragrance to home during the festive period.



We even have the cleaning up after Christmas dinner sorted too, with the Astonish Cleaning range



So why not take advantage of our 20% off offer available from now until 31st December. Simply visit http://www.rufflenofeathers.co.uk spend over £20.00 and get 20% off one’s order by entering 'CHRISTMAS20' at checkout. Available on all brands, excluding Astonish.



Don't forget all orders come with a choice of great packaging too!



Happy 'cruelty free' Shopping!



Media Contact :

Ruffle No Feathers Ltd

14 St Nicholas Place

Off Milford Street

Derby

DE1 3GD

07989050628

http://www.rufflenofeathers.co.uk

enquiries@rufflenofeathers.co.uk